An Estimated 25,700 Incoming Mobile Phone Calls Per Day Flooded Capitol Hill Within 30 Days of New Administration

Inbound calls to Congress increase 164% since President Trump Took Office

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - Thirty days into Trump's presidency, with several critical personnel nominations and almost one executive action for each day in office, the American people have taken back the power of the phone call. While text and email have become some of the most common means of contact, Americans who want to ensure that their voice is heard on the Hill have reverted back to more direct means of communication.

Hiya, the global leader in caller profile and phone spam protection, today announced that based on analysis from an estimated 771,300 phone calls made from mobile phones to Capitol Hill, inbound calls to Congress have increased 164% since the inauguration on January 20th, for an average of 25,700 calls per day.

"The best way to actually reach your Congressional representative is to pick up the phone," said Jan Volzke, Vice President, Reputation Data, "While many people will readily voice their opinions over social media or send emails, the phone call has emerged as the strongest means of communication during the Trump era."

Why All The Calls?

Over the course of the past 30 days, Americans called Capitol Hill to voice their opinion regarding a number of issues, with the majority of calls related to the following top five events:

The Day of the Women's March

The Appointment of Steve Bannon to the National Security Council

The Executive Order Issuing Travel Ban

The Appointment of Betsy DeVos to Secretary of Education

The Affordable Care Act

Who Was Called the Most?

Capitol Hill phone numbers with the highest inbound call traffic from mobile phones during Trump's first 30 days are as follows:

Senate Committee on Homeland Security: 202-224-4751

Estimated Number of Mobile Calls Received: 92,100

Capitol Switchboard Operator: 202-224-3121

Estimated Number of Mobile Calls Received: 57,800

House Switchboard Operator: 202-225-3121

Estimated Number of Mobile Calls Received: 32,900

Senator Tillis (R, NC): 202-224-6342

Estimated Number of Mobile Calls Received: 30,900

Senator Feinstein (D, CA): 202-224-3841

Estimated Number of Mobile Calls Received: 24,300

Speaker Ryan (R, WI): 202-225-3031

Estimated Number of Mobile Calls Received: 22,100

Senator Toomey (R, PA): 202-224-4254

Estimated Number of Mobile Calls Received: 21,200

Senator Cornyn (R, TX): 202-224-2934

Estimated Number of Mobile Calls Received: 18,900

Senator Portman (R, OH): 202-224-3353

Estimated Number of Mobile Calls Received: 17,800

Senator Rubio (R, FL): 202-224-3041

Estimated Number of Mobile Calls Received: 14,800

For more detailed information on calls made to Congress during Trump's first 30 days, Hiya has released its first Calls to Congress report. To view the report, click here.

As the leading provider of caller profile and call blocking technology, Hiya's mission is to provide a better phone experience. Hiya provides caller context for consumers for both outbound and inbound calls, and helps consumers determine who is on the other end of the line so that they can decide whether or not to pick up the phone.

Hiya is available for free on iTunes and Google Play. To learn more about Hiya, visit www.hiya.com.

Methodology: Since early January, Hiya has detected notable spikes in incoming call traffic to the phone numbers of the U.S. Congress thanks, in large part, to the power of social media. In the Calls to Congress report, Hiya looks at some of the data and trends beginning on January 20, with the inauguration of President Trump. Phone numbers monitored include the U.S. Capitol and House Switchboard lines, Senate Committee numbers, and D.C. office numbers for all Senators and House Representatives. All phone numbers were pulled from public record and all phone traffic data is delivered in aggregate.

