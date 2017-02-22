Estrie: Lingwick and St-Malo residents to benefit from renovated community halls

Government of Canada supports the projects of the Township of Lingwick and the Comite des Loisirs de St-Malo

SHERBROOKE, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 22, 2017) - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, M.P. for Compton-Stanstead and Minister of International Development and La Francophonie, announced that the Township of Lingwick and the Comité des Loisirs de St-Malo (websites in French only) have been granted $20,340 in financial assistance, in the form of non-repayable contributions, through the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP150).

Key local stakeholders have long been asking for concrete, sustainable measures to improve community and recreational infrastructure. The Government of Canada is proud to invest in projects, such as these ones by the Township of Lingwick and the Comité des Loisirs de St-Malo, which contribute to the strength and vitality of all regions of the country.

The Township of Lingwick will receive $12,820 to improve the municipality's community hall. This project involves replacing the lighting system, soundproofing the hall and repairing the walls and ceiling. This will improve the sustainability of the building, thereby contributing to the community's vitality.

The Comité des Loisirs de St-Malo will be given $7,520 to renovate its community centre. The work to be carried out as part of this project, including replacing the windows and a door and upgrading the dance floor and the main floor, will allow residents of the township of Saint-Malo to benefit from a safe community centre that is in good condition.

Quotes

"Facilities like the Lingwick and Saint-Malo community halls are prime gathering places. I am pleased that our support provides Canadians with safer facilities that are better adapted to their activities."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, M.P. for Compton-Stanstead and Minister of International Development and La Francophonie

"The Government of Canada supports the projects of organizations that mobilize and unite our communities. These projects strengthen Canada's communities, stimulate economic activity and benefit families and the middle class."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"We are very honoured to be able to rely on CED's support to complete this project. Improving our community hall will allow residents of Lingwick and the surrounding area to benefit fully from the facilities made available to them to foster positive, vibrant community life."

- Marcel Langlois, Mayor, Township of Lingwick

"The support received through the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program will make a difference in the quality of the services we provide to the community of Saint-Malo. This is great news for everyone who uses the community centre."

- Daniel Blouin, Chair, St-Malo recreation committee

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Stay connected

Follow CED on Twitter @CanEconDev