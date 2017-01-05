ESUN 3D+ Showcases New 3D Scanning Solutions at CES 2017

3D scanning and printing expert showcases new Clothes Scanner, Desktop Scanners, and Face Scanner at Sands Expo Booth 42541

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - ESUN 3D+, developer of the world's most advanced 3D scanning and printing technology, is pleased to announce the debut of its newest innovation: the Clothes Scanner. The company will also showcase its innovative Face Scanner and Desktop Scanners at the Sands Expo, Booth 42541, throughout the duration of CES 2017, Jan. 5-8, in Las Vegas.

ESUN 3D+'s scanners utilize structured lighting and a unique algorithm to ensure less human error and interference, providing unrivaled accuracy, speed, and innovative solutions for the fashion, e-commerce, and education industries.

Clothes Scanner

At CES 2017, ESUN 3D+ introduces the newest addition to its 3D scanning product lineup, the Clothes Scanner. Utilizing patented technology, two projectors, and two DLSR cameras, the scanner creates 3D replications of outfits and pieces of clothing. After the subject is scanned, custom computer software automatically generates a 3D model of the item within minutes. An excellent tool for retailers, the 3D renderings can offer customers a 360-degree view of products when shopping online.

Face Scanner

Also onsite at CES, the Face Scanner will allow visitors to scan their faces and create custom avatars. Utilizing two DLSR cameras and two projectors, the Face Scanner fully scans and uploads an image in less than two seconds. Users can then download a mobile application to view the 3D rendering of their face, with the option of personalizing their digital character by changing their clothing and hairstyle. The custom emojis will be available for visitors to download and use on their social media profiles.

Desktop Scanners

ESUN 3D+'s desktop scanners seamlessly capture high-quality 3D images with an accuracy rate of approximately 93%. Each scanner is equipped with an automatic rotary bed and uses two separated scanning modules, with four cameras and two projectors for optimized performance. Light, portable, and easy to use, ESUN 3D+, will have three versions of the Desktop Scanner available at CES: Standard, Education, and Deluxe.

is ideal for scanning small objects and can be used in industrial design, creative design, and in a variety of industries for precise 3D reproductions. The education solution uses software that's easy for students to use and includes 3D scanning and printing equipment, a training textbook guide, and personal teacher training. The solution has already been successfully implemented in high schools and universities in China.

uses software that's easy for students to use and includes 3D scanning and printing equipment, a training textbook guide, and personal teacher training. The solution has already been successfully implemented in high schools and universities in China. Another great tool for the retail industry, the deluxe solution quickly and accurately provides detailed scans for shoes, hats, and other small items, enabling customers to view 3D product renderings online.

About ESUN 3D+

ESUN 3D Photography (ESUN 3D+) is the developer of the world´s most advanced 3D scanning and printing technology, a testament to the company's technical strength.

ESUN 3D+ is a part of Shenzhen ESUN Display CO., LTD, which is focused on the creation of various types of pioneering 3D design brands. Founded in 2004, ESUN Display is a leader in enterprise brand display, owning 80 patents, including 18 patents of invention.

The company has automatic 3D scanning equipment and independent service software intellectual property rights (with more than 20 national invention patents and software copyrights).

For additional information, please visit: http://www.es-3dplus.com/

