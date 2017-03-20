ETechA Welcomes Murideo and AVProConnect to Alliance of Cutting-Edge AV Providers

MISSOULA, MT--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - The Emerging Technology Alliance (ETechA) is pleased to announce that Murideo, makers of best-in-class testing and measurement tools, and AVProConnect, a premier manufacturer of video distribution connectivity components, have joined this dynamic team of companies dedicated to growing the AV integration industry and increasing the success of integrators in every market segment.

ETechA is an innovative alliance in the AV industry that offers members distinct benefits of collaboration and efficiency such as holistic product development, system, and project design; shared marketing collateral and trade show participation; increased product visibility and cross functional promotion with other manufacturers' equipment and systems; and cross-member distribution opportunities.

"We could not be more excited to join forces with ETechA. Murideo and AVProConnect specialize in 4K video testing and distribution; joining the Emerging Technology Alliance is the perfect match to continue to provide the audio video world with shared information that can help integrators and manufactures alike. Our engineers are consistently looking for ways we can better work with emerging technology, and being a part of ETechA will allow us to share and receive information that will benefit everyone involved," says Jeff Murray of AVProConnect/Murideo.

Offering unprecedented collaboration between key links in the AV integration chain, ETechA is dedicated to advancing technology, ensuring cross compatible audio-visual hardware and software, and improving the efficiency and profitability of low voltage integrators and resellers. "By adding Murideo's line of advanced tools to support the accurate and efficient implementation of AV integration projects, as well as the unique, out-of-the-box solutions that AVProConnect supplies to the home and commercial AV market, ETechA has expanded its reach and ability to create value for integrators across the entire industry," explained Gary Vlaeminck, Managing Director of ETechA and founder of Hexacon AV.

ETechA's other members represent the industry's leaders in important hardware and service segments of integrated systems: Hexacon AV, a leading international business development consultancy; Niveo Professional, makers of advanced AV networking equipment; TechLogix Networx for audio-visual signal distribution electronics; and Cleerline Technology Group, which manufactures innovative fiber optic connectivity products to connect all these (and more) components into seamless, dynamic, future-proof projects. The addition of Murideo and AVProConnect to the ETechA roster complements the existing alliance members and extends these benefits to the testing/measurement and more video elements of world-class AV integration projects.

By bringing together the best in product providers and thought leaders in the AV market, ETechA is a unique opportunity for manufacturers, dealers, integrators, and engineers to reap the benefits of collaboration and education throughout the industry. Join this community dedicated to the success of every link in the AV value chain and be part of the future of integrated systems of all kinds.

For more information, please visit http://www.etecha.org or contact info@etecha.org