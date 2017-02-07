ETEL Expands Linear Motor Line To Better Meet Needs of Direct Drive Machines

SCHAUMBURG, IL--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - As engineers expand their range of machines to a point where a larger payload is required, an upgrade of their linear motors may be necessary. So, to make their design process easier, ETEL has added extra ironcore linear motor lengths to each of their different widths. These new lengths are compatible with existing 50, 70, and 100mm track widths on both the LMG and LMS line of ETEL motors. Because of this, ETEL customers can increase performance without changing the magnetic track being used.

Also, in order to allow machine designers to increase the power of their linear motors in a simplified manner, ETEL has built its line of LMG and LMS ironcore motors to be fully pin-to-pin compatible so that upgrading from one to the other requires minimal effort.

Both of ETEL's LMG and LMS models share the same footprint, peak force, mounting interface, cable outputs, and magnetic track making an exchange between the two as simple as replacing the carriage. Each motor utilizes ETEL's unique design which minimizes the amount of force ripple that is typical of ironcore motors while maintaining the high-force density that other anti-cogging designs sacrifice.

All of ETEL's ironcore linear motors only require a single magnetic track and are compliant up to 600V. They are able to reach speeds of up to 10 m/s, and with the new expanded size range, are now able to reach a continuous force of up to 908N and a peak force of up to 3640N.

The LMG/LMS linear motor series, along with all other motors provided by ETEL, are designed specifically for direct drive applications which include, but are not limited to, the following advantages over transmission-based devices:

Fewer parts requiring lower overall costs

Stable performance throughout the machine lifetime due to zero maintenance required on the motors

No backlash, allowing for better accuracy and repeatability

Smooth, precise, and efficient motions

Compact design

Detailed ETEL Linear Motor information is available at: www.etel.ch/linear-motors.

ETEL takes pride in their policy of full disclosure about their motor performance. It is standard for all data sheets to list its specifications at its highest operating temperature so that no special design is required to reach them, ensuring that the user is able to utilize every bit of power that the motor is capable of producing.

Contact information

For more information, call ETEL Product Specialist Brian Zlotorzycki at 847-490-7812 (bzlotorzycki@heidenhain.com) or Public Relations Manager Kathleen Stoneski at HEIDENHAIN at 847-519-4702 (kstoneski@heidenhain.com). ETEL's website is www.etelusa.com

ETEL S.A. is based in Switzerland with exclusive North American distribution through HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION in Schaumburg, IL. As a leading international supplier of direct drive and motion control components and integrated systems, ETEL supports high tech industry with linear motors, torque motors, positioning stages, and motion controllers/systems.

