eTERA Consulting Appoints Chris Hurlebaus Director of Client Engagement

Technology Expert to Play Integral Role in Expanding and Educating eTERA's Client Base

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - eTERA Consulting, an international, award-winning leader in data and technology management, today announced that Chris Hurlebaus has joined the company as Director of Client Engagement.

Bringing almost ten years of eDiscovery experience to the table, Hurlebaus will work directly with clients to educate them on eDiscovery best practices and will provide more efficient and cost-driven ways to handle electronic data. This education will include training corporations on how they can be more risk adverse and aware by working in conjunction with the latest directives of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure (FRCP) and keeping ahead of the industry and cloud requirements, subsequently allowing clients to achieve the greatest level of value-add at the lowest cost.

"We have grown immensely over the last several years and are projected to continue to do so," said Scott Holec, President at eTERA. "Bringing Chris on board will allow us to remain focused on providing our corporate client base with customized solutions that address their information governance and data management needs across the entire EDRM. With his strong technology background, he is a perfect addition to our team and I am confident he will prove to be instrumental in helping us reach our strategic business objectives."

"Having been in eDiscovery practically since the inception of the industry, I am confident in my ability to be a strong value-add to eTERA's clients," said Hurlebaus. "I understand the intricacies of the technologies used today and those that are gaining momentum and are quickly being adopted in our industry. As such, I can apply that technological knowledge to the practical side of things by mitigating risks, reducing costs and in turn increasing customer satisfaction to our client base."

Hurlebaus studied for his master's degree in Computer Software Engineering at Clemson University. His bachelor's degree is in Computer Science from University of Georgia College of Engineering. He is a Certified E-Discovery Specialist and Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert. He also has a working knowledge of German and Swedish.

About eTERA Consulting

Founded in 2004, eTERA Consulting is an international, award-winning organization selected by clients to help solve the challenges of complex, big data projects in the areas of information governance, investigations, litigation, regulatory compliance and security breach response. Built by the clients, for the clients®, eTERA provides customized data management solutions and services to Fortune 500 companies and the Am Law 100 at the intersection where legal, data analytics, security and information technology meet. eTERA's experienced subject matter experts ensure client engagement success by using best practices, leading technologies and proven project management methodologies combined with exceptional client service. Having passed the most stringent security audits, eTERA is trusted by the world's largest insurance, financial services, pharmaceutical and energy companies. Headquartered in Washington D.C., eTERA maintains offices in Chicago, Detroit, Paris and Shanghai.

