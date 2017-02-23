eTERA Consulting Earns kCura's Relativity Best in Service Designation

Washington, DC-based Data and Technology Management Firm Recognized for Excellence in Client Service, Technical Infrastructure and Product Knowledge

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - eTERA Consulting, an international, award-winning leader in data and technology management, today announced that they have earned kCura's Blue-level Relativity Best in Service designation for the second year in a row. This designation recognizes Relativity Authorized Partners who provide an exceptional Relativity experience for end users.

"Since our founding in 2004, it has always been our number one priority to provide clients with outstanding client service," said Todd Haley, eTERA's Vice President of Strategic Solutions. "This designation provides us with the validation that we have succeeded in our ongoing goal to exceed the expectations of our clients with top-notch service and technical expertise in our Relativity offering."

Through a voluntary audit, Relativity Best in Service partners demonstrate their expertise and experience hosting projects in Relativity. kCura evaluates these partners' individual data centers in three areas: technical infrastructure, customer service and product expertise. Additionally, Best in Service partners meet a set of requirements for their duration as a hosting partner, size of Relativity installations and core Relativity certifications.

"It's great to again congratulate eTERA on achieving Relativity Best in Service status," said George Orr, Vice President of Customer Success and Support at kCura. "eTERA continues to prioritize a great customer experience, technical expertise and high performance standards for their Relativity offering."

Demonstrating the company's dedication to providing excellent client service, members of eTERA's Client Delivery System team have focused efforts on attaining multiple Relativity certifications to expand their proficiency in the software. Specifically, eTERA has eight Relativity Certified Administrators, two Relativity Certified Sales Professionals, six Relativity Certified Users, three Relativity Infrastructure Specialists, five Relativity Analytics Specialists and four Relativity Experts on staff.

"I can't give enough praise to our exceptional team of data management professionals, as without them, we wouldn't be here today," said Scott Holec, eTERA's President. "2016 was a great year for us -- we had a 52% increase in our corporate client base, we grew in employee size by 35% and we continued to expand our managed review and staffing capabilities both here in the U.S. and abroad. We are really excited to keep the momentum going in 2017."

Founded in 2004, eTERA Consulting is an international, award-winning organization selected by clients to help solve the challenges of complex, big data projects in the areas of information governance, investigations, litigation, regulatory compliance and security breach response. Built by the clients, for the clients®, eTERA provides customized data management solutions and services to Fortune 500 companies and the Am Law 100 at the intersection where legal, data analytics, security and information technology meet. eTERA's experienced subject matter experts ensure client engagement success by using best practices, leading technologies and proven project management methodologies combined with exceptional client service. Having passed the most stringent security audits, eTERA is trusted by the world's largest insurance, financial services, pharmaceutical and energy companies. Headquartered in Washington D.C., eTERA maintains offices in Chicago, Detroit, Paris and Shanghai.

kCura are the developers of the e-discovery software Relativity. Relativity has more than 150,000 active users in more than 40 countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice and more than 195 of the Am Law 200. kCura helps corporations, law firms, and government agencies meet e-discovery challenges by installing Relativity on-premises and providing hosted, on-demand solutions through a global network of partners. kCura has been ranked the 175th fastest-growing technology company in NorteAmerica on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune. Please contact kCura at sales(at)kcura(dot)com or visit http://www.kcura.com for more information.