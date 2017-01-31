eTERA Consulting Grows Workforce by 35%, Celebrates Several 2016 Accomplishments

Washington, DC-based Firm Recognized by Several Distinguished Awards, Grew Corporate Client Base, Expanded Number of Software Certified Experts

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - eTERA Consulting, an international, award-winning leader in data and technology management, announced today several prominent achievements in 2016.

Most notably, eTERA accomplished the following:

Appointed Steve Lilley, Vice President of Sales, to spearhead the expansion of the business development team to enhance client development growth in key geographic and vertical markets

52% increase in the number of corporate clients utilizing eTERA for their information governance, processing, hosting, review, staffing and production needs

Grew managed review and staffing capabilities with the opening of a larger facility in Southfield, MI

Expanded ​eTERA's database of lawyers, linguists, data privacy professionals and specialists in analytics and technology across nearly all 28 EU member states and Switzerland

Recognized by several awards including: Inc. 5000 Washington Business Journal's Fastest Growing Companies ALM's Best of Legal Times ALM's Best of the Midwest Washington Business Journal's Best Places to Work

35% growth in employee workforce and several notable promotions in the areas of project management, consulting, information technology, applications development, Electronically Stored Information (ESI) and human resources

Subject matter experts expanded their certifications and expertise in several software programs including Relativity, Mindseye, Tableau and LAW

Passed more than 30 rigorous company security audits

"In 2016, we expanded significantly and made a variety of infrastructure, strategic and management changes in response to what our clients said is most important to them," said Scott Holec, eTERA's President. "As eTERA is Built by the Clients, for the Clients®, it remains evident that our greatest asset is our diverse team of subject matter experts who make client service their number one priority."

"More than ever before, I am confident we will continue to grow rapidly and remain a top choice for Fortune 500 corporations and Am Law 100 law firms, especially as we continue to develop our expertise on the left side of the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) and hone in our information governance expertise and capacity," Holec concluded.

About eTERA Consulting

Founded in 2004, eTERA Consulting is an international, award-winning organization selected by clients to help solve the challenges of complex, big data projects in the areas of information governance, investigations, litigation, regulatory compliance and security breach response. Built by the clients, for the clients®, eTERA provides customized data management solutions and services to Fortune 500 companies and the Am Law 100 at the intersection where legal, data analytics, security and information technology meet. eTERA's experienced subject matter experts ensure client engagement success by using best practices, leading technologies and proven project management methodologies combined with exceptional client service. Having passed the most stringent security audits, eTERA is trusted by the world's largest insurance, financial services, pharmaceutical and energy companies. eTERA was selected by the Legal Times in 2014 and 2015 as the Best End-to-End Litigation Consulting Firm and was recognized by the National Law Journal as the nation's top End-to-End eDiscovery Company for five consecutive years. Headquartered in Washington D.C., eTERA maintains offices in Chicago, Detroit, Paris and Shanghai.