eTERA Consulting to Host Webinar on Best Practices for Staffing European Managed Review Projects

Legal Industry Veterans from eTERA Consulting to Discuss the Intricacies of Staffing Managed Review Projects in Europe During Live Webinar Broadcast

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - eTERA Consulting, an international, award-winning leader in data and technology management, today announced it will host a complimentary webinar focused on the application of industry best practices for staffing contract attorneys for managed review projects in Europe. The live broadcast will air on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 10 AM EST featuring eTERA panel speakers Ryan Costello, Esq. and Petal Harris, Esq.

When rolling out eDiscovery managed review projects both in the U.S. and abroad, recruiting and staffing a qualified team of contract attorneys is a must. There are a variety of intricacies and challenges involved in this process that must be considered. This panel discussion will provide best practices on recruiting, retaining and managing top-tier talent to conduct managed review projects in Europe.

Specifically, panelists will cover:

Overview of staffing in the U.S.

General differences between staffing in the U.S. and Europe

Challenges faced when staffing in Europe

Privacy concerns



Payroll/administrative issues



Cultural considerations



Varying language requirements



Less knowledge of eDiscovery

Examples of staffing successful European projects

Speakers:

Ryan Costello, Esq., Operations Manager of eTERA in Europe

Ryan brings more than 10 years of experience working in project management, consulting, data analytics, eDiscovery and litigation support, including in both government and the private sector. In his role at eTERA, he manages the procedural and administrative tasks related to the general operations of Rev1ew One in Europe, eTERA's document review solution. He also serves as a consultant and subject matter expert for matters related to data protection, privacy and international cross border data transactions across Europe and the U.S.

Petal Harris, Esq., Staffing Specialist, eTERA Consulting

Petal acts as one of eTERA's Staffing Specialists, responsible for interviewing attorneys, paralegals and other legal support personnel for job placement. She brings more than 10 years of experience and works closely with project managers and other personnel to craft strong review teams and find suitable candidates for temporary and permanent positions.

About eTERA Consulting

Founded in 2004, eTERA Consulting is an international, award-winning organization selected by clients to help solve the challenges of complex, big data projects in the areas of information governance, investigations, litigation, regulatory compliance and security breach response. Built by the clients, for the clients®, eTERA provides customized data management solutions and services to Fortune 500 companies and the Am Law 100 at the intersection where legal, data analytics, security and information technology meet. eTERA's experienced subject matter experts ensure client engagement success by using best practices, leading technologies and proven project management methodologies combined with exceptional client service. Having passed the most stringent security audits, eTERA is trusted by the world's largest insurance, financial services, pharmaceutical and energy companies. Headquartered in Washington D.C., eTERA maintains offices in Chicago, Detroit, Paris and Shanghai.