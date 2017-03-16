eTERA Consulting and Netrix LLC to Co-Host Event on Advanced eDiscovery and Information Governance for Microsoft Office 365

Two leading technology companies to present on the new features of Office 365 at a live event in Chicago on March 29, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - eTERA Consulting, an international, award-winning leader in data and technology management, today announced it will co-host a complimentary two-hour presentation covering the new features and services of Microsoft Office 365 alongside IT consulting firm Netrix LLC. The live event will occur on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST.

With the release of Advanced eDiscovery, those in corporate legal departments may still have questions as to how the product can reduce data and cut costs. This presentation will provide both in-house and out-of-house legal professionals with information on how to use the Microsoft product to positively drive successful United States/European/international privacy, security, and records retention compliance through auditable processes and technologies across cloud and on-premise data environments.

Information about the event is below:

Date: March 29, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST

Location: Microsoft Chicago Technology Center, Aon Center, 200 E Randolph St, 2nd Floor, Chicago, IL 60601

Speakers include:

To register, and for more information, please email marketing@eteraconsulting.com.

About eTERA Consulting

Founded in 2004, eTERA Consulting is an international, award-winning organization selected by clients to help solve the challenges of complex, big data projects in the areas of information governance, investigations, litigation, regulatory compliance and security breach response. Built by the clients, for the clients®, eTERA provides customized data management solutions and services to Fortune 500 companies and the Am Law 100 at the intersection where legal, data analytics, security and information technology meet. eTERA's experienced subject matter experts ensure client engagement success by using best practices, leading technologies and proven project management methodologies combined with exceptional client service. Having passed the most stringent security audits, eTERA is trusted by the world's largest insurance, financial services, pharmaceutical and energy companies. Headquartered in Washington D.C., eTERA maintains offices in Chicago, Detroit, Paris and Shanghai.

About Netrix

Netrix is a full service IT provider that designs, implements, and supports technology solutions. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, Juniper Elite Partner, Cisco Gold Partner, and Citrix Gold Partner, we deliver true value and enterprise class solutions for organizations of all sizes as a means to increase productivity and enhance their competitive edge. Their concentration is in the areas of unified communications, mobility, data center, network infrastructure, software development, system services, security services, cloud center solutions, audio & visual, managed services, and 24×7 support.