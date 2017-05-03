ETF Managers Group Launches New FINRA-Registered Broker Dealer

SUMMIT, NJ--(Marketwired - May 03, 2017) - ETF Managers Group LLC (ETFMG), the leading private label issuer of exchange traded funds (ETFs), today announced that it has launched its own FINRA-registered broker dealer, ETFMG Financial LLC, to provide distribution services to its growing family of ETFs.

The ETF Managers Group funds utilizing the new broker dealer are: the PureFunds family of ETFs ( NYSE : HACK) ( NYSE : BIGD) ( NASDAQ : FINQ) ( NYSE : GAMR) ( NYSE : IFLY) ( NASDAQ : IMED) ( NYSE : IPAY) ( NYSE : SILJ); Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF ( NYSE : ETHO); Sit Rising Rate ETF ( NYSE : RISE); Spirited Funds/ETFMG Whiskey & Spirits ETF ( NYSE : WSKY); BlueStar TA-BIGITech® Israeli Technology ETF ( NASDAQ : ITEQ); and Tierra XP Latin America Real Estate ETF ( NYSE : LARE).

ETFMG Financial LLC replaced ALPS Distributors, Inc. on April 1, 2017.

"This is another significant step in building out a full platform of ETF services," said Samuel Masucci, CEO and Co-founder of ETF Managers Group. "We are excited about bringing distribution in house which enhances our already expansive services that benefit our partners and the investors in our funds."

"I've worked with Sam's group since 2012 and this development is consistent with ETFMG's continued success delivering high-quality services to fund shareholders and their partners," said Bryce Doty. Doty, a Senior Portfolio Manager at Sit Investment Associates, Inc. managing $7 billion in various bond strategies, worked with ETF Managers Group to launch one of their unique interest rate hedging strategies as the Sit Rising Rate ETF.

"We work very closely with the team at ETFMG for the distribution and wholesale marketing of the BlueStar TA-BIGITech Israel Technology ETF (ITEQ) -- which is the first ETF focused on Israeli's dynamic tech sector," said Steven Schoenfeld, industry veteran and CIO of BlueStar Indexes. "Israeli Technology is a compelling investment thesis, and we believe that ETFMG's management of distribution will be an asset for us in communicating with advisors and investors."

"Prior to investing, advisors and asset managers evaluate the merits of an ETF as well as the strength and capabilities of the issuer's management team," said Conor Platt, founder of Etho.

Capital, which develops ESG strategies with the goal of delivering investments that perform both financially and sustainably. "The experienced management team at ETFMG and the greater amount of fund services they have brought in-house leads to day-to-day efficiencies for us, better communication, and we think ultimately better management of the fund."

About ETF Managers Group (ETFMG)

ETFMG is the leading Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) private label services company. ETFMG offers a full range of ETF product services to the asset management community including commodity pool ETPs as well as both active and passive ETF funds. The services provided include product operations, regulatory, financial and compliance management. ETF Managers Group offers active marketing and dedicated wholesale services for all ETF product types.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Funds' prospectuses, which may be obtained by calling 1-844-ETF-MGRS (1-844-383-6477), or by visiting the Funds' websites. Read the prospectuses carefully before investing.

The prospectus for the Sit Rising Rate ETF can be viewed here.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility.

ETF Managers Group LLC is the investment adviser to the funds.

The funds are distributed by ETFMG Financial LLC. ETF Managers Group LLC and ETFMG Financial LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Exchange Traded Managers Group LLC (collectively, "ETFMG"). Samuel Masucci is a registered rep of ETFMG Financial LLC.