Ethema Health Completes First Deposits on Real Estate Purchase of 174 Bed Treatment Facility

DELRAY BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - Nov 6, 2017) - Ethema Health Corporation ( OTCQB : GRST) ("Ethema" "GRST" or the "Company"), a provider of healthcare services has completed the first two deposits totaling $700,000.00 on the purchase and sale agreement for the acquisition of land and buildings that operate as a substance abuse treatment center in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Company had previously announced that it had signed the agreement. The Company expects to finalize the terms for the future use of the property in the next seven days. This property adds to the property the Company acquired in Delray Beach, Florida earlier this year where the Company has moved its principal office and where it operates a licensed treatment facility with 32 beds of community housing.

Mr. Shawn Leon, president and CEO of the Company, said, "We are very pleased with the level of interest the Company has received in the last few days since we first reported the transaction. Scientists, Doctors, researchers and collaborators have expressed their interest in working with the Company as it seeks to establish a center of excellence in the field of addiction treatment. It is a testament to the quality of the premises and the great potential it holds in hosting highly regarded professionals working together with us to improve upon the efficacy of our treatment and to conduct third party outcome studies. Further details of the acquisition will be reported in an 8k that will be filed this week."

