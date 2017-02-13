Etrion Hires Managing Director for Japan

MIAMI, FL and TOKYO, JAPAN--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Etrion Corporation ("Etrion" or the "Company") (TSX: ETX) ( OMX : ETX), a solar independent power producer, announced today that Toshihiro Awata has joined the Company as Managing Director for Japan. Mr. Awata held several key senior positions at Hitachi High-Technologies and comes with a wealth of experience of 30 years in power generation and transmission as well as renewable and energy saving in emerging markets. Mr. Awata holds a bachelor's degree in Commercial Law from Keio University and an MBA from Chuo University.

Etrion's CEO, Marco A. Northland, commented, "I am very pleased with the appointment of Toshihiro Awata as Managing Director in Japan. He has extensive experience and deep relationships in the energy sector. This hire further demonstrates Etrion's commitment to building a dynamic leading business in Japan. I'm confident that Toshiro will play a key role to further develop our growing portfolio in Japan."

About Etrion

Etrion Corporation is an independent power producer that develops, builds, owns and operates utility-scale solar power generation plants. The Company owns 109 MW of installed solar capacity in Chile and Japan. Etrion has 17 MW of solar projects under construction in Japan and is also actively developing additional greenfield solar power projects in Japan. Etrion is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm Exchange in Sweden under ticker symbol "ETX". Etrion's largest shareholder is the Lundin family, which owns approximately 24% of the Company's shares directly and through various trusts.

Note: The capacity of power plants in this release is described in approximate megawatts on a direct current ("DC") basis, also referred to as megawatt-peak ("MWp").

Etrion discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 10:00 a.m. CET on February 13, 2017.