Etrion to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Results on March 13, 2017

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - Etrion Corporation ("Etrion" or the "Company") (TSX: ETX) ( OMX : ETX), a solar independent power producer, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2016 results before the market open on Monday, March 13, 2017.

Earnings Call

A conference call webcast to present the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2016 results will be held on Monday, March 13, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) / 2:00 p.m. Central European Time (CET).

Dial-in details:

North America: +1-647-788-4919 / Toll Free: +1-877-291-4570 / Sweden Toll Free: 02-079-4343

Webcast:

A webcast will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1297/19080

The earnings call presentation and the Company's 2016 consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016, as well as the related documents, will be available on the Company's website (www.etrion.com).

A replay of the telephone conference will be available until April 4, 2017.

Replay dial-in details:

North America: +1-416-621-4642 / Toll Free: +1-800-585-8367

Pass code for replay: 42900281

About Etrion

Etrion Corporation is an independent power producer that develops, builds, owns and operates utility-scale solar power generation plants. The Company owns 109 MW of installed solar capacity in Chile and Japan. Etrion has 17 MW of solar projects under construction in Japan and is also actively developing additional greenfield solar power projects in Japan. Etrion is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm Exchange in Sweden under ticker symbol "ETX". Etrion's largest shareholder is the Lundin family, which owns approximately 24% of the Company's shares directly and through various trusts.

Note: The capacity of power plants in this release is described in approximate megawatts on a direct current ("DC") basis, also referred to as megawatt-peak ("MWp").

Etrion discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 6:00 p.m. CET on March 8, 2017.