Eturi's Popular App Sets New Standards for Parental Control Market

OurPact Premium Introduces Customized Screen Time Management to iOS With Selective App Blocking

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - OurPact, a top-rated app popular for redefining screen time management, has launched an innovative set of new features with what it calls it's 'biggest release to date.'

Prior to this update, Eturi's OurPact allowed parents to manage device access in an all-or-nothing fashion, with certain limitations -- notably, the inability to block SMS or iMessage. Now, the release of OurPact Premium allows parents to block apps and device functions individually, manage text messaging access, and view installed apps on children's iOS and Android devices -- bold advancements setting new standards for the parental control market.

OurPact Premium comes on the heels of a dramatic revision to the American Academy of Pediatrics' (AAP) media guidelines, that shifted focus from quantity to quality of screen time and encourages parents to create unique media diets for their children based on developmental stage, maturity, and preferences. OurPact's software has advanced in tandem with the AAP's principles by allowing parents to customize management through the creation of unique rules. For example, a parent could choose to leave educational, health and safety-related apps available at all time, while blocking games and social media during school hours, bedtime and family meals.

Of particular significance is the introduction of these features to the iOS management landscape for the first time. With an emphasis on security, Apple presents unique challenges for parental controls; OurPact is the first solution to transcend these limitations by allowing parents to selectively block applications and functions from afar -- including iMessage -- on iPhones, iPads and iPod touches.

"This release isn't just a huge milestone for our team and product, but for parents everywhere," Jim Magner, Chief Operations Officer at Eturi Corp. shares. "Not all screen time is equal. There's a difference between using an app to study for an exam and mindlessly scrolling through Instagram at the dinner table -- our software understands that distinction, and helps families find compromise. This isn't a one-size-fits-all solution, it's the future of digital parenting."

OurPact offers management of children's mobile iOS and Android devices through an easy-to-use iOS or web application. To learn more or sign up for a one week free trial of OurPact Premium, please visit ourpact.com or install OurPact from the iOS App Store.