EU Moves Toward Mandated Mobile App Accessibility

PROVIDENCE, RI--(Marketwired - September 26, 2017) - Building on the Web and Mobile Accessibility Directive of 2016, the European Commission is now working toward the establishment of a far-reaching list of accessibility guidelines for mobile applications. Released in April 2017, Mandate 554 is based within the parameters outlined by the World Wide Web Consortium's Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG 2.0) and so lays out requirements for mobile apps' perceivability, operability, understandability, and robustness across international app providers. The hope is that this new mandate will encourage improved experience for app users with disabilities, but it is still unclear how quickly these new standards will be adopted across the myriad apps available today.

