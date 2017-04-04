Eubanks & Company Joins Rose Financial Services to Build on Premier Service Offerings

ROCKVILLE, MD--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Rose Financial Services (RFS), The Premier U.S. Based Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Firm™, has merged in Eubanks & Company (EuCo), a Virginia public accounting firm focused on finance and accounting outsourcing.

"We are all excited to join the innovative and talented team at Rose Financial Services," said Jennifer Eubanks, president and founder of EuCo. "We look forward to expanding EuCo's capabilities and service offerings by joining the best finance and accounting outsourcing firm in the country. We are very excited to expand the depth of our client support through RFS' dedicated service team approach."

EuCo provides a wide range of accounting, tax and consulting services. The company has many long-standing client relationships built upon trust and service, and takes pride in providing personal attention and forward thinking advice to help their clients navigate complex business and financial issues.

"We'd like to extend our warmest welcome to EuCo's team and its founder, Jennifer Eubanks, CPA, as she joins RFS as a partner," said Ted Rose, president, CEO and founder of RFS. "We look forward to working together with Ms. Eubanks and her team to bring RFS' industry-leading shared service center capabilities to EuCo's clients. This merger will expand RFS' northern Virginia presence and represents the first step of many in expanding RFS' financial management and part-time CFO footprint."

About Rose Financial Services

Founded in 1994, Rose Financial Services is The Premier U. S. Based Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Firm™ serving clients worldwide through our shared service center in Rockville, Maryland. RFS is focused on helping clients succeed in their own missions by improving their financial performance by providing Financial Clarity. RFS ensures clients have a cost-effective and scalable financial infrastructure that provides meaningful financial information and guidance that is timely and accurate while minimizing compliance related risks. Learn more about RFS at www.RoseFinancial.com.

About Eubanks & Company

Eubanks & Company is a Virginia based CPA firm focused on finance and accounting outsourcing. EuCo provides part-time CFO, DCAA compliance, accounting and tax support to a wide range of entities including GovCon and commercial businesses. Learn more about Eubanks & Company at www.euco4u.com.