Euclid Analytics, an Oracle Marketing AppCloud Partner, Launches Application to Illuminate In-store Shopping Behavior and Enrich Retail Marketing

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - Euclid Analytics, a leader in retail analytics and omni-channel engagement and Silver level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it has launched Euclid Connect, an in-store identity and behavioral targeting Wi-Fi application, now available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. This new targeting application helps retail marketers increase both engagement and in-store shopper acquisition via robust email lists, in-store behavioral attributes and personalized content to deliver high performing campaigns using Oracle Responsys, part of the Oracle Marketing Cloud.

Although consumers are increasingly turning to online purchases, more than 90 percent of smartphone owners visit brick-and-mortar stores at least once a week and 83 percent of consumers use smartphones in stores while they shop. The most sophisticated retailers need to convert shoppers across different channels through integrated marketing campaigns. With Euclid Connect, these savvy retailers will better understand and intelligently engage the cross-channel customer. Through identifying and recognizing these shoppers, retailers can personalize their marketing campaigns to increase lifetime value.

Oracle Marketing Cloud provides chief marketing officers (CMOs) and their teams with data-driven solutions to simplify marketing resources and deliver more personalized customer-centric experiences across every channel to attract and retain ideal customers. These modern marketing solutions connect cross-channel, content, and social marketing with data management and activation, for enterprise B2B and B2C marketers on a single system of record. The Oracle Marketing AppCloud is one of the industry's most comprehensive marketing technology ecosystems, offering Oracle customers a broad set of marketing apps and data services to extend and optimize their technology investments.

Euclid Connect's in-store identity and behavioral targeting Wi-Fi solution enables Oracle Marketing Cloud customers to easily expand audiences with in-store shopper profiles and enrich them with demographics and behavioral attributes. Retailers can leverage brick-and-mortar stores for first-party customer acquisition, and enhance cross-channel conversion rates. With Euclid Connect, marketers can better understand their shoppers over time and across different channels to create more meaningful relationships.

"Closing the online-offline gap in retail continues to be a significant marketing challenge for physical retailers," said Brent Franson, CEO of Euclid Analytics. "Unlike online companies, which gather customer insights relatively easily, brick-and-mortar has struggled to capture the analytics that are so essential to executing smart and effective marketing campaigns. Our Euclid Connect application for Oracle Marketing Cloud empowers our joint customers to create intelligent cross-channel marketing campaigns that deliver more opportunities to engage shoppers and add value to their shopping experience."

Oracle Marketing Cloud customers can visit the Euclid Analytics listing in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace to install the application and begin implementing Euclid Connect in Oracle Marketing Cloud.

About Euclid Analytics

Euclid Analytics delivers insights and personalization for the physical world. Hundreds of brands across retail, quick service restaurants and shopping malls use Euclid's products to understand customer behavior in their physical locations to optimize marketing and operations. Whether through traffic counters or Wi-Fi solutions, Euclid makes it easy to collect, visualize and act on visitor insights. Euclid's growing network captures billions of measurements monthly across 65 countries and tens of thousands of locations, analyzing hundreds of millions of physical customers touch points yearly.

Euclid is backed by leading venture capital firms Benchmark Capital and NEA, as well as Cox Enterprises and Groupe Arnault, the controlling shareholder of LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world leader in luxury products.

About Oracle Marketing AppCloud

The Oracle Marketing AppCloud Partner Ecosystem features the most comprehensive selection of marketing technology applications, enabling customers to extend and optimize their Oracle Marketing Cloud investment. Through our Partner integrations, customers can easily add-on leading digital marketing capabilities and data to build a customer-centric digital dialogue and deliver a more personal and targeted cross-channel marketing experience. Visit the Oracle Cloud Marketplace to find all our partner solutions.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program -- an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

