Euclid Partners with LiveRamp to Provide Marketers with Store Visit Attribution

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 7, 2017) - Euclid, the leading data platform for offline attribution and store visit retargeting, today announced a partnership with LiveRamp®, an Acxiom® company ( NASDAQ : ACXM) and leading provider of omnichannel identity resolution. The partnership will allow marketers to measure individual store visits to improve their omnichannel investments, personalize their messages, and influence the path to purchase. Through this partnership, consumers can expect to see more personalized cross-channel experiences that facilitate discovery.

As the lines between physical and digital continue to blur, retailers must become more channel-agnostic. In fact, according to Euclid's Evolution of Retail: 2017 Holiday Physical and Digital Retail Trends report, 75 percent of consumers ages 18 to 34 visit a store on a regular basis to see a product and then purchase it online later. Many measurement tools lack the ability to directly connect a digital ad to a store visit and determine whether that visit influenced a future purchase online. Euclid's store visit profiles, combined with LiveRamp's identity resolution capabilities, enable retail marketers to gain a complete omnichannel customer profile that integrates in-store purchases and offline behavior with other customer data.

LiveRamp's IdentityLink™ solution allows marketers to create an omnichannel view of the consumer, resolving first-, second-, and third-party data to a privacy-complaint identifier that can then be utilized as part of marketers' people-based marketing initiatives. With permissioned access to customer preferences and intent, retail marketers can provide more unique customer experiences and adjust their advertising campaigns to improve spending effectiveness and ROI. The integration of Euclid's people-based location data with LiveRamp allows retail marketers to gain a holistic view of the customer journey -- regardless of where the purchase ultimately happens.

"Marketers must integrate mobile data into systems of insights. But collecting the right mobile data, cleaning it, taking the time to analyze it and combine it with all other data sets, and then acting on it to deliver better offline experiences takes time and money. Companies like Euclid can help by leveraging mobile contextual data to measure offline engagement, which gives retailers a better understanding of the profiles of unknown customers visiting their stores and correlates ad exposure to offline revenue." -- "Mobile-First is Not Enough", by Thomas Husson, Forrester Research, Inc., October 10, 2017

"When it comes to understanding consumers' intent and the customer journey, marketers struggle to compose an omnichannel view," said Anneka Gupta, LiveRamp co-president. "Our partnership with Euclid empowers marketers to get to that next level through understanding who visits a store, why they came, and the context for their online and offline behaviors. With the ability to measure attribution to an individual store visit, this partnership supplies a critical piece of the omnichannel puzzle."

"Digital marketers typically only get credit for the purchases that result from their marketing campaigns online," said Brent Franson, CEO of Euclid. "But that measurement doesn't reflect the reality of how consumers buy today. When online and offline channels feed each other, digital marketers should also be measured by the visits they drive to the store. Our partnership with LiveRamp will integrate offline and online data so marketers can better illuminate the customer journey and ultimately better attribute the influence of their campaigns to store visits."

