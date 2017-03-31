Eurasian Minerals Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Eurasian Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "EMX") (TSX VENTURE:EMX)(NYSE MKT:EMX) announces that it has filed its 2016 annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). EMX's Form 20-F is available on the Company's website at www.eurasianminerals.com under the heading "Investors" and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, EMX has filed its audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2016 with Canadian regulatory authorities and they are available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Holders of EMX's securities may receive a printed copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements, free of charge, upon request to the Corporate Secretary at Suite 501 - 543 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1X8, Canada.

About EMX. EMX leverages asset ownership and exploration insight into partnerships that advance our mineral properties, with EMX retaining royalty interests. EMX complements its generative business with strategic investment and third party royalty acquisition.

