Eurasian Minerals to Raise up to $7 Million by Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 22, 2017) - Eurasian Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "EMX") (TSX VENTURE:EMX)(NYSE MKT:EMX) is pleased to announce it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $7,000,000 through the sale of 5,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $1.40 per Unit (all dollar amounts in CAD). Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Share") and one-half of one non-transferable share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant (a "Warrant") will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $2.00 for a period of two years. The Shares, and any Shares issued on the exercise of the Warrants, will be subject to a four month restricted resale period in Canada and applicable securities legislation restricted resale periods outside of Canada. The proceeds of the private placement will be used by EMX to support its royalty and prospect generation business initiatives, as well as for general working capital and other corporate purposes.

A finder's fee may be paid on a portion of the placement. The finder's fee will consist of Units equal to 6% of the Units sold to investors introduced by finders.

There can be no assurance that the private placement will be completed as proposed or at all. This financing is subject to receipt of TSX Venture and NYSE MKT exchange approvals.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of EMX in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. The securities being offered and sold in the private placement have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an available exemption from such registration requirements.

About EMX. Eurasian Minerals leverages asset ownership and exploration insight into partnerships that advance our mineral properties, with EMX retaining royalty interests. EMX complements its generative business with strategic investment and third party royalty acquisition. Please see www.eurasianminerals.com for more information.

