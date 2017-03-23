Eurocontrol's Xenemetrix to Introduce P-Metrix at 2017 American Chemical Society Spring Conference, San Francisco

Showcase to feature P-Metrix and Advanced Direct and Indirect Excitation ED-XRF Analyzers

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - Eurocontrol Technics Group Inc. (TSX VENTURE:EUO)(OTCQB:EUCTF) ("Eurocontrol" or the "Company"), a Canadian public company specializing in the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative test and measurement technologies for industry with application systems focused on the energy security, semiconductor and precision farming sectors, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Xenemetrix Ltd. ("Xenemetrix") will be presenting its diverse lines of X-ray fluorescence (XRF) instrumentation at the 2017 ACS Spring Conference being held April 3rd through April 6th at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California.

American Chemical Society (ACS) National Meetings provide researchers with current scientific, professional and product information news through various poster sessions, exhibitions, seminars and networking events and the theme for the ACS Spring Conference is "Advanced Materials, Technologies, Systems and Processes". Xenemetrix will be featuring its cutting edge X-ray analytical instrumentation at booth 1706.

Analytical and industrial instrumentation from Xenemetrix range from portable field or at-line instrumentation, benchtop units ranging in performance to floor standing advanced capability laboratory instrumentation. Among the instruments on display at the event will be the Xenemetrix P- Metrix portable analyzer. The P-Metrix Portable ED-XRF analyzer is a compact ED-XRF system that is designed to produce lab quality results in the field or at-line. Also being featured at the convention will be X-Calibur, Xenemetrix's powerful 50kV, 50W direct excitation system that has a selection of Primary Beam Filters / Collimators to enhance performance and for the ultimate in sensitivity and compact size, Xenemetrix will feature its Genius IF, a system that provides monochromatic excitation using the Xenemetrix WAG geometry secondary targets that provides sub ppm detection limits for a wide range of elements - features that push back the frontiers of performance providing a very sensitive analytical tool at a very affordable price point.

Bruce Rowlands, Chief Executive Officer stated, "Our participation of the ACS convention in San Francisco will provide a great opportunity to showcase Xenemetrix's leading edge product line to the broader scientific community. Like Isranalytical, we anticipate that the Xenemetrix product line will be well received."

About Xenemetrix Ltd.

With ~1,300 systems sold to leading institutions worldwide, Xenemetrix is a leader in Energy Dispersive X-Ray Fluorescence (ED-XRF) spectroscopy systems and components for a wide range of industries and applications. Located in Israel's high tech industrial zone, Xenemetrix holds a number of certifications and is the recipient of Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards in 2015 and 2010 for Global Analytical X-Ray Instrumentation Price Performance Value Leadership and Global ED-XRF Analyzers Product Line Strategy of the Year, respectively. Xenemetrix continues to develop highly innovative technologies and solutions suitable for today's ever-growing analytical challenges, performing non-destructive elemental analysis starting from Carbon (6) through Fermium (100), while providing detection limits from low parts-per-billion (ppb) to high weight percent (%wt). ED-XRF spectroscopy is one of the simplest, most accurate and economical analytical methods for the determination of the chemical composition of many types of materials. Xenemetrix combines the latest technological developments with innovative engineering, to provide cost-effective solutions to a wide range of industries including the petroleum, mining, marine, manufacturing, food and beverage, cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries to outline a few. Xenemetrix's emphasis on quality combined with ongoing research and development has earned Xenemetrix an international reputation for excellence. For further information on Xenemetrix, visit www.xenemetrix.com.

About Eurocontrol Technics Group Inc.

Eurocontrol is a TSX Venture and OTCQB traded company that specializes in the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative test and measurement technologies for industry with application technologies focused on the energy security, semiconductor and precision farming sectors based on Xenemetrix's core technological platform of ED-XRF. Eurocontrol has three wholly owned subsidiaries, Xenemetrix Ltd., XwinSys Technology Development Ltd. and Croptimal Ltd. and an agreement with SICPA S.A. for semi-annual earn-out payments of 5% (minimum $9 million over six years) on revenues generated from the oil and gas marking and monitoring field relating to the sale of its former subsidiary Global Fluids International (GFI) S.A. Xenemetrix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of ED-XRF systems, a technology that is the most accurate and economic method for determining the chemical composition of many types of materials, including the analysis of petroleum oils and fuel. Xenemetrix has an exclusive long-term supply, maintenance and support agreement with SICPA/GFI to supply SICPA/GFI with Xenemetrix products and services related to the oil and gas marking and monitoring field. XwinSys has developed a patented, fully automated metrology system for the semiconductor industry that combines 2D and 3D image processing technology with Xenemetrix's ED-XRF technology. Croptimal, is introducing a new mobile ED-XRF spectroscopic material analysis laboratory for the precision agriculture industry that could dramatically change agricultural testing methodology and increase crop yields.

