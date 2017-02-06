Eurocontrol's Xenemetrix Introduces New Products at Isranalytica 2017

Innovative ED-XRF Product Line Well Received

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 6, 2017) - Eurocontrol Technics Group Inc. (TSX VENTURE:EUO)(OTCQB:EUCTF) ("Eurocontrol" or the "Company"), a Canadian public company specializing in the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative test and measurement technologies for industry with application systems focused on the energy security, semiconductor and precision farming sectors, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Xenemetrix Ltd. ("Xenemetrix") recently participated in Isranalytica 2017, the 20th Israeli Annual Exhibition and Conference of the Analytical Chemistry Society held in Tel-Aviv, where it unveiled its new products line catalog of portable, benchtop and a series of new laboratory systems. Special attention was given to the introduction of P-Metrix, a portable ED-XRF battery operated laboratory system that weighs 32 lbs, the best of its kind in the world for field analytics tasks, and Analytix, the new advanced sophisticated analytical software.

Doron Reinis, Chief Operating Officer of Eurocontrol stated, "The P-Metrix portable laboratory system attracted a lot of attention during the Isranalytica show which has converted into several pending sales and tending opportunities. P-Metrix is a unique ruggedized field deployable Energy Dispersive X-ray Fluorescence (ED-XRF) elemental analyzer that offers wide elemental coverage with an easy-to-use touch screen software interface. It has been developed for industrial quality control applications, environmental soil contamination, field agricultural soil and water evaluation. P-Metrix can non-destructively analyze from Magnesium (Mg) through Uranium (U) in most any matrix, from solids and alloys to powders, liquids and slurries. The greatest advantage and uniqueness of the P-Metrix for field applications is its ability to automatically self calibrate with its own built-in calibration targets."

The Isranalytica exhibition provides a stage for instrumentation, equipment, chemicals, materials, publications and services of analytical chemistry, diagnostics and biotechnology. Xenemetrix was proud to stage and present its updated products line at this event which included all major local companies, suppliers, service providers and customers and attracted over 3,500 visitors. The large venue provided a perfect atmosphere for networking and sharing new ideas and Xenemetrix was proud to stage and present its updated product line, and in particular its new innovative P-Metrix system that not only offers mobility but also offers the largest testing chamber, auto-calibration of internal samples and the ability for self-maintenance and service, features that are unique to P-Metrix and can be viewed on Eurocontrol's home page at this link - http://www.eurocontrol.ca/index.php.

Bruce Rowlands, Chief Executive Officer stated, "Through our R&D investment, the team at Xenemetrix has created an updated ED-XRF product line and associated analytical tools that are leading edge and in the case of P-Metrix, unmatched in the world. P-Metrix is a significant innovation for in field analysis - taking the laboratory to the field broadens the user base and potential applications placing Xenemetrix once again as a leader in innovation."

About Xenemetrix Ltd.

With ~1,300 systems sold to leading institutions worldwide, Xenemetrix is a leader in Energy Dispersive X-Ray Fluorescence (ED-XRF) spectroscopy systems and components for a wide range of industries and applications. Located in Israel's high tech industrial zone, Xenemetrix holds a number of certifications and is the recipient of Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards in 2015 and 2010 for Global Analytical X-Ray Instrumentation Price Performance Value Leadership and Global ED-XRF Analyzers Product Line Strategy of the Year, respectively. Xenemetrix continues to develop highly innovative technologies and solutions suitable for today's ever-growing analytical challenges, performing non-destructive elemental analysis starting from Carbon (6) through Fermium (100), while providing detection limits from low parts-per-billion (ppb) to high weight percent (%wt). ED-XRF spectroscopy is one of the simplest, most accurate and economical analytical methods for the determination of the chemical composition of many types of materials. Xenemetrix combines the latest technological developments with innovative engineering, to provide cost-effective solutions to a wide range of industries including the petroleum, mining, marine, manufacturing, food and beverage, cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries to outline a few. Xenemetrix's emphasis on quality combined with ongoing research and development has earned Xenemetrix an international reputation for excellence. For further information on Xenemetrix, visit www.xenemetrix.com.

About Eurocontrol Technics Group Inc.

Eurocontrol is a TSX Venture and OTCQB traded company that specializes in the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative test and measurement technologies for industry with application technologies focused on the energy security, semiconductor and precision farming sectors based on Xenemetrix's core technological platform of ED-XRF. Eurocontrol has three wholly owned subsidiaries, Xenemetrix Ltd., XwinSys Technology Development Ltd. and Croptimal Ltd. and an agreement with SICPA S.A. for semi-annual earn-out payments of 5% (minimum $9 million over six years) on revenues generated from the oil and gas marking and monitoring field relating to the sale of its former subsidiary Global Fluids International (GFI) S.A. Xenemetrix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of ED-XRF systems, a technology that is the most accurate and economic method for determining the chemical composition of many types of materials, including the analysis of petroleum oils and fuel. Xenemetrix has an exclusive long-term supply, maintenance and support agreement with SICPA/GFI to supply SICPA/GFI with Xenemetrix products and services related to the oil and gas marking and monitoring field. XwinSys has developed a patented, fully automated metrology system for the semiconductor industry that combines 2D and 3D image processing technology with Xenemetrix's ED-XRF technology. Croptimal, is introducing a new mobile ED-XRF spectroscopic material analysis laboratory for the precision agriculture industry that could dramatically change agricultural testing methodology and increase crop yields.

For further information on Eurocontrol, please visit the Company's website at www.eurocontrol.ca.

