European-based Software Services Company Selects IDdriven Cloud-based Identity/Access Management SaaS Service

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - IDdriven, Inc. (OTCQB:IDDR), developer and provider of a new breed of cloud-based Identity and Access Management ("IAM") solutions for Microsoft Azure, today announced it has on-boarded another European-based enterprise client.

The customer is an IT company based in Europe. They were up and running on the IDdriven system within only a few hours.

"We are very excited to see that shortly after announcing our strategic relationship with ioSafe, in which we focus on using the ioSafe reseller channels to reach a larger part of the market, we have been able to demonstrate the validity of our strategy," said Arend Verweij, IDdriven`s Chief Executive Officer.

The Company added that it has begun targeting the over 80.000 small-to-medium-sized (SME) companies in the US alone that have between 100 and 500 employees.

Mr. Verweij stated, "Our IDdriven cloud-based SaaS solution, designed for easy implementation, has now opened up this technology to the entire SME market. It can be setup on-line in minutes, requires no downloads, no upfront costs and is billed as simple monthly recurring revenue."

About IDdriven

With its next-generation IDaaS program of the same name, IDdriven, Inc. is at the forefront of the new breed of Identity Management and Access Governance solutions. Taking the complexity and upfront costs out of implementation, IDdriven automates access security for vulnerable company assets by seamlessly integrating with the solutions from Microsoft, and other cloud providers like Amazon. Founded in 2013, IDdriven is headquartered in Sacramento, California. To learn more, visit: www.IDdriven.com.

