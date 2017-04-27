European Commercial Real Estate Limited Files 2016 Audited Financial Statements and Related MD&A

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) -

European Commercial Real Estate Limited (the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:ERE) announced today that its audited consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the period ended December 31, 2016 have been filed on SEDAR and can be viewed at www.sedar.com under the Corporation's profile.

About European Commercial Real Estate Limited

The Corporation's business is the ownership of and investment in commercial properties in Europe. It currently owns and operates one commercial property in Düsseldorf, Germany, which constituted the Corporation's "qualifying transaction" under the TSXV rules, and it has a second commercial property in Landshut, Germany, a suburb of Munich, under contract. The Corporation's strategy is to aggregate a bespoke portfolio of high-quality, non-prime, core assets in key European markets designed primarily to deliver long-term, secure income with additional potential for capital appreciation.

