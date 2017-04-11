European-Inspired AC Hotel Miami Aventura To Open in Mid-May

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Savvy travelers seeking a stylish and functional hotel in an urban setting, will delight in the new design-led, boutique-style AC Hotel Miami Aventura by Marriott® opening in mid-May. The new 233-room property is located at 20805 Biscayne Boulevard, Aventura, just minutes from the Aventura Mall and Gulfstream Park.

AC Hotels by Marriott embody a cosmopolitan and dynamic style with an intrinsic connection to the community in which it is located. Each property is built from scratch and designed with the 21st century traveler in mind, defining a new way of traveling.

Managed by Pyramid Hotel Group, the sophisticated, contemporary hotel will cater to the creativity and passions of stylish travelers with a millennial mindset. The AC Hotel Miami Aventura melds distinctive architectures and chic interior design elements with competitive pricing for a large and growing demographic of creative entrepreneurs who are constantly on the go.

"Aventura is ideally located between Miami International and Fort Lauderdale International airports, as well as two of the largest cruise ports in North America," said Jeff Weggeman, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Pyramid Hotel Group. "We could not be more excited about bringing this new class of lifestyle hotel to this diverse and dynamic area."

The AC Hotel Miami Aventura offers 233 rooms and a variety of amenities. The rooms are designed to be spacious and functional to serve the purpose of the traveler. The rooms feature a free mini bar, a special AC bed with four pillows and a reading lamp, free Wi-Fi, a work desk, 24-hour room service, laundry service and other exclusive supplements.

The AC Lounge features co-working space by day and transforms into a hub of social buzz by night with signature cocktails and light bites. The Lounge features a reading area with newspapers, magazines and local guides, a multi media area with comfortable sofas and a 52" television, and free Wi-Fi.

The AC Kitchen provides breakfast delights including European-style artisan sliced meats and cheeses, yogurts and savory egg tarts, as well as and Nespresso hot and iced coffee throughout the day. The breakfast is a complete buffet with a wide variety of freshly baked pastries, tasty delicacies and fruit juice.

The property also features 2,200 square feet of high-tech, flexible meeting space, designed for groups ranging from 4 to 50; a rooftop pool and patio with stunning views and ample space for events and fitness classes; and a health and fitness area that overlooks the sun-drenched pool deck. All AC Hotels feature free fitness centers with the latest equipment, wall bars, towels, water, televisions and music.

About AC Hotels by Marriott

AC Hotels by Marriott®, a lifestyle brand that celebrates a new modern aesthetic complemented by a European soul and Spanish roots boasts nearly 90 design-led hotels in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Denmark, Turkey, France and the United States. Design-driven AC Hotels edit away the unnecessary to remove friction, providing thoughtfully designed moments of beauty, allowing guests to focus on what's important to them. Property highlights include design-savvy guest rooms with sleek furnishings and intuitive technology features. For more information, visit ac-hotels.com

About Pyramid Hotel Group

Pyramid Hotel Group, established in 1999, is a privately owned full-service hotel and resort company based in Boston. The company delivers superior results to owners by providing outstanding property management, asset management, project management, acquisition services and lender/receiver services. Pyramid manages hotels and resorts throughout the continental United States, Hawaii, the Caribbean, Ireland, and the United Kingdom, delivering outstanding experiences to guests and strong returns to owners at properties ranging from small independent hotels to large branded resorts.

