European Mobile Marketing Provider Deploys CAKE by Accelerize's Performance Tracking Platform

Bright Storm Using CAKE to Better Understand Mobile App Engagement and Capture High-Quality Traffic

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - Accelerize ( OTCQB : ACLZ) ( OTCBB : ACLZ) and its digital marketing software division, CAKE, today announced that Bright Storm, a European app developer and mobile marketing provider, has selected CAKE's SaaS platform to manage and track the performance of mobile campaigns implemented on behalf of its clients. CAKE's advanced mobile capabilities -- including features that enable users to track in-app events and analyze mobile activity by device, location and other key metrics -- enables Bright Storm to capture the highest quality traffic for its customer base.

"Our number one priority is to deliver relevant traffic to our clients," said Bright Storm CEO Uri Einav. "CAKE's granular tracking allows us to go deeper than just looking at installs to understand if users are actually engaging with an app. We can also use CAKE to root out fraudulent traffic and identify trusted publishers, which in turn engenders the trust of the advertisers and agencies we work with."

Bright Storm offers mobile app development and campaign management for advertisers and agencies. The provider works with a network of publishers to identify and monetize mobile app traffic, focusing on quality, scale and customer lifetime value. CAKE's event tracking gives Bright Storm the ability to analyze different customer actions along the mobile customer journey, including post installation, in-app activities such as updates and purchases, so that high-value users can be identified and cultivated. Additionally, CAKE provides a simple and easy way for Bright Storm to manage its publishers, structure and automate payouts, as well as measure each partner's performance.

"Developing strong relationships with our publishers is critical to our ongoing success," added Einav. "With CAKE, our team can stay on top of all campaign activity and efficiently manage our network of partners."

eMarketer estimates that by 2020 the number of mobile phone users will reach 4.78 billion worldwide. Furthermore, in Western Europe alone, 82.7% of mobile phone users will be carrying smartphones by 2020.

"When it comes to mobile marketing, quality is just as important as quantity," said Santi Pierini, CAKE President and Chief Operating Officer of Accelerize. "Providers like Bright Storm understand this and are focusing on metrics to help continually improve the quality of their offerings. We are pleased that the company has selected the CAKE platform to gain a more complete understanding of mobile performance."

About Bright Storm

Bright Storm is an app developer and marketing company. We built a team of superstars with years of experience in product development and mobile marketing, and created a focused and dedicated app developer company with creative and engaging products. With strong marketing experience, we understand that success relies on increasing the scale and lifetime value of our users and delivering quality end-to-end solutions by finding and monetizing the right mobile app users. For more information, visit www.brightstorm.mobi.

About CAKE by Accelerize

CAKE, a division of Accelerize Inc., provides a cloud-based solution to track and analyze the performance of digital marketing return on ad spend, in real-time. Bringing clarity to multi-channel marketing campaigns, we empower advertisers, agencies, publishers and networks from more than 40 countries worldwide with the insight to make intelligent marketing decisions. CAKE by Accelerize is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. with operations in London and New Delhi. For more information, visit www.getCAKE.com.

About Accelerize

Accelerize Inc. ( OTCQB : ACLZ) ( OTCBB : ACLZ) offers marketing technology solutions that revolutionize the way advertisers leverage their digital advertising data. For more information, visit www.accelerize.com.

