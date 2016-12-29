"Europeans Do It Better" Says Vancouver Interior Designer

Vancouver interior designer shares why Euro-inspired design is the way to go

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - December 29, 2016) - As a Vancouver-based interior designer, Chrissy Cotrell has had a life-long love affair with Europe, specifically France and Italy. Her latest blog explains her bias for strategically introducing a few restored antiques into her designs. According to Chrissy, these pieces not only combine the past and present in a marvellous rhapsody of colour and texture-they also pull double-duty as great conversation pieces. For more, go to: http://www.chrissyco.com/chrissy-cottrell-interior-design-blog/2016/11/13/europeans-do-it-best

"The French do it best when it comes to fine pastries, baguettes, art, and classical ornate detailing that ooze with charm and femininity," says Chrissy. "Conversely, the Italians do pasta, cappuccinos, and sculptures best. These simply ooze metro masculinity and panache."

As one of Vancouver's up and coming interior designers, Chrissy frequently seizes the opportunity to travel to Europe in search of stunning pieces she can bring to her clients.

"The rush I get when spotting an antique gilded chair frame with endless potential is part of what makes me tick. There's nothing more special than those one-of-a-kind pieces that, when given a new lease on life, represent past and present so beautifully. I love the Rococo chair frames in all their glory; the over the top grandeur of the hand carved details drenched in gold leafing gets me every time…"

For one lucky client, Chrissy just finished selecting some exceptional velvet fabric for a pair of chairs that are nearly 200 years old. These stunning Parisian wing backs even had cushions stuffed full of fine white horse hair-the first time anyone on the team had ever seen it, making these very unique pieces.

For anyone curious about how you can score some beautiful restored antiques for your home, an in-store consultation is a great way to get started. To meet the team and learn more about how to begin building your design relationship with Chrissy and Co, call 604-616-0605 and set up an appointment.

About the Company

For Chrissy & Co, interior design is not just about making beautifully designed spaces, it's about creating a higher quality of life. Their passion has always been enabling others to see beauty in everyday details and to enrich life by balancing function and design. Rather than favouring faddy trends, the designers at Chrissy & Co use their creativity to fuse classic and contemporary elements, and create elegant spaces that reflect the people within them.

For additional information, please visit http://www.chrissyco.com/ or call at 604-616-0605