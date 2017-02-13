Euroseas Sets Date for the Release of Fourth Quarter 2016 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

MAROUSSI, ATHENS, GREECE--(Marketwired - Feb 13, 2017) - Euroseas Ltd. ( NASDAQ : ESEA), an owner and operator of drybulk and container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk and containerized cargoes, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016 on Thursday, February 16, 2017 before the market opens in New York.

On the same day, Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results.

Conference Call details:

Audio Webcast - Slides Presentation:

About Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA since January 31, 2007.

Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company and Eurobulk (FE) Ltd. Inc., also an affiliated ship management company, which are responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.

The Company has a fleet of 13 vessels, including one Kamsarmax drybulk carrier, three Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, one Handymax drybulk carrier, and seven Feeder containerships. Euroseas six drybulk carriers have a total cargo capacity of 417,753 dwt, its seven containerships have a cargo capacity of 11,525 teu. The Company has also signed a contract for the construction of one Kamsarmax (82,000 dwt) fuel efficient drybulk carrier. Including the new-building Kamsarmax, the total cargo capacity of the Company's drybulk vessels will be 499,753 dwt.

Forward Looking Statement

