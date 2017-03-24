Eurotin Announces Extension to Private Placement

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - Eurotin Inc. ("Eurotin" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:TIN) announces that further to its press release dated February 8, 2017, the Company continues to work towards closing a private placement of up to 20,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 at a price of $0.05 per Share (the "Offering"). The Company intends to complete the closing of the Offering no later than mid-April.

The funds raised pursuant to the Offering will be used by the Company for further development of its Oropesa tin deposit ("Oropesa") in southwestern Spain including ongoing metallurgical work and the completion of a feasibility study.

