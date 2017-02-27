News Room
February 27, 2017 16:49 ET

Eurotin Files Interim Financial Statements

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 27, 2017) - Eurotin Inc. ("Eurotin" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:TIN), is pleased to announce that it has filed its third quarter unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2016 and 2015. Both are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

