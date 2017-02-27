Eurotin Files Interim Financial Statements

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 27, 2017) - Eurotin Inc. ("Eurotin" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:TIN), is pleased to announce that it has filed its third quarter unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2016 and 2015. Both are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

