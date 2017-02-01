Eventbrite Brings First Fully Integrated Booking, Operations and Ticketing Solution to Live Music Venues with Eventbrite Venue

Venue owners and promoters gain unbeatable efficiencies from a single interface solution to run their venue

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Eventbrite, the world's largest event technology platform which powers more than two million events around the globe each year, today announced Eventbrite Venue, the first fully integrated booking, operations and ticketing solution tailor-made for music venues. This new product combines the capabilities of Queue, a company Eventbrite acquired in early 2016, with the ticketing power of Eventbrite through a single login and interface. Eventbrite Venue delivers unparalleled efficiencies via a mobile-optimized platform that consolidates and simplifies the process of booking artists, selling tickets, and settling at the end of the night. Early access to the product is available today.

Eventbrite Venue was born out of a union between Eventbrite and Queue, the industry-leading platform built to streamline workflow for venues and promoters. Queue was created in 2012 by a team focused on solving the most painful and time-consuming challenges encountered during their time running venues, producing events, booking and promoting shows.

"We acquired Queue because it's a superior product that solves a glaring pain point for venues, built by a team of expert engineers who had all moonlit as live music promoters, venue managers, and talent bookers," said Julia Hartz, CEO and Co-Founder, Eventbrite. "Eventbrite Venue replaces up to five different systems with one single interface, specifically designed for event producers, enabling them to focus on delivering incredible live music experiences."

Eventbrite Venue removes the need for the countless spreadsheets and cumbersome manual processes venues had come to rely on to run their business. It was critical to replace these known operational inefficiencies with one single interface, unlike many of the cobbled together venue management and ticketing products on the market today, to truly drive process simplification and cost savings. The platform enables easy management of artist holds, organization of booking calendars, and storage of documents like riders, artist contracts and settlement reports in a collaborative space, in addition to seamless integration with Eventbrite's best-in-class ticketing, real-time analytics and reporting dashboards, marketing tools, and mobile box office and point-of-sale tools through Eventbrite Organizer.

"In the live music industry, back office inefficiencies eat directly into already tight profit margins, and distract venues from delivering experiences that keep fans coming back time and time again," said Greg Patterson, Director of Music and Live Events at Eventbrite, and former CEO and Co-Founder of Queue. "The business of running a successful live music venue is rife with tasks that take too much time, but fortunately, inefficiency is a problem technology can solve, and Eventbrite Venue does just that."

Eventbrite Venue is yet another marker of accelerated momentum in the live music space for Eventbrite, after yesterday's acquisition announcement of European music powerhouse, Ticketscript, and the addition of a significant number of new live music customers in 2016, including Margin Walker Presents, Mohawk, Sidewinder, Barracuda and Paper Tiger in Texas, and iconic Chicago venues, Lincoln Hall and Schubas Tavern. Through its history servicing the world's most famous live event venues and music festivals, Eventbrite has ticketed more than 175,000 concerts and music festivals, helping these venues, promoters and festivals sell nearly $1B in tickets. Over 60 million consumers using Eventbrite each year to discover a variety of live experiences and get tickets on a secure, easy-to-use platform.

Eventbrite is the world's leading event technology platform. The company has processed $8B in gross ticket sales since inception and powers millions of events on behalf of organizers each year. Hundreds of thousands of organizers use Eventbrite to boost ticket sales, promote and manage events, handle onsite operations, and analyze results across multiple sales channels. Customers include Tough Mudder, Tribeca Film Festival, Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals, Maker Faire, Wanderlust, and many more. Eventbrite's capabilities are enhanced by Eventbrite Spectrum, the company's open API platform, which provides seamless access to more than 170 industry-leading technologies like Salesforce and Mailchimp. Additionally, over 60 million consumers use Eventbrite every year to discover a variety of live experiences and get tickets on a secure, easy-to-use platform. Founded in 2006, the company has 11 offices in eight countries. Investors include Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global and T. Rowe Price. Learn more at www.eventbrite.com.