Eventus Solutions Group Continues Expansion into Europe

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - September 25, 2017) - Eventus Solutions Group, a globally recognized consulting and managed services firm focused on optimizing customer engagement, today announced that it is supporting global digital transformations and customer engagement strategies with large European-based retailers. Through these transformative consulting projects, Eventus brought deeply experienced operations and technology experts to drive telephony-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM) strategies, implementation, and ongoing managed services.

Using its Plan, Build, Manage Framework, Eventus enabled these top-tier clients to:

Drive better customer experiences at a lower total cost of ownership

Provide a true omni-channel customer experience by leveraging on premise and cloud solutions.

Consolidate and modernize their global telephony and contact center agent desktop platforms.

Leverage and maximize best-of-breed CX technologies; including Genesys, Pega, Oracle and inContact.

"Our clients have seen overall cost reductions greater than 28%, including resources and technology combined", stated Milos Djokovic, CEO and Managing Director of Eventus. "These results are just one significant outcome of enhancing overall CX capabilities for our clients", he added.

Eventus is excited about several recent, new client engagements which expand its US practice into the European marketplace. Our proven methodologies of working with clients through the journey of building a strategy, implementing technology, and supporting ongoing operations truly provides transformative customer experiences for clients across an array of industries and countries.

About Eventus

Eventus Solutions Group is a globally recognized consulting and managed services firm focused on optimizing customer engagement through customer service and digital channel transformation. Eventus brings vendor independent customer engagement solutions to some of the largest brands to delight customers across the globe. For more information, visit http://www.eventusg.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @eventusg.