Eventus Solutions Group Moves Headquarters to Accommodate Growth

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Eventus Solutions Group, a nationally recognized customer engagement and contact center consulting company, today announced it has moved its headquarters into a new 13,500 square foot facility at 9777 Pyramid Court in Englewood, CO. The new location provides additional workspace as Eventus continues to grow in response to increased market demand for its services.

"We needed to make a significant increase in staffing and capacity in our Command Center to satisfy growing demand for our Contact Center Operations Managed Services," said Milos Djokovic, Eventus Solutions Group Managing Director. "Our new space allows us to immediately double the headcount capacity of our hardened Command Center facility, with room for additional growth in the future."

The need to keep the SOC2-compliant Command Center functions fully operational during the move to meet client service level agreements made moving more challenging for Eventus. "Our operations team carefully staged and sequenced migration for each client team to the new Command Center with overlapping coverage to ensure uninterrupted service to our clients," said Djokovic.

Beyond the larger Command Center, the new building offers a more efficient and flexible design. "Our new office increases our working space while streamlining our layout for better collaboration and overall efficiency," commented Djokovic. "Also, our new location helps ensure we can continue to attract the best talent from throughout the Denver area."

The new facility in the Meridian Business Park of the Denver Tech Center is conveniently located with easy access to C470, I-25, light rail, and Denver International Airport.

About Eventus

Eventus Solutions Group is a nationally recognized consulting and managed services firm that helps its clients optimize the way they engage with their customers in contact centers and digital channels. The company's unique business model has earned it recognition on the Inc. 500 list of fastest growing private companies and has helped Eventus build a client list that includes some of the most well-known brands in healthcare, insurance, retail, communications, government and other industries. For more information, visit http://www.eventusg.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @eventusg.

