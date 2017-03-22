Eventus Sponsors Oracle Modern Service Experience Conference

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Eventus Solutions Group, a global customer engagement and contact center consulting company, today announced it is a Silver sponsor of the upcoming Oracle Modern Service Experience conference. This premiere Oracle user event takes place April 25-27, 2017 at Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas, NV.

"We are excited to be a part of Oracle Modern Service Experience 2017. This sponsorship demonstrates our close relationship with and ongoing investment in our partnership with Oracle," said Mike Placido, Senior Vice President at Eventus who heads up the Oracle partnership. "Eventus has participated in this event since its inception, and we are delighted to be expanding our role again this year."

On Wednesday, April 26th at 9:35 am, Eventus is presenting "Mundane to Modern: Innovating Your Service Cloud Core" in the Exhibit Hall Theater. In this session, Eventus CRM Architect Ryan Mottice will be exploring several ways Oracle Service Cloud customers can innovate in foundational capabilities that often get overlooked during implementations.

In addition to the theater session and exhibiting in booth MSV-21, Eventus is hosting a series of executive meetings in its suite throughout the conference. If you would like to meet with Eventus executives during the event, click here to sign up for a meeting. One lucky attendee that signs up for an Eventus Executive meeting will win an Amazon Tab featuring Alexa.

"We have enjoyed the opportunity to meet with Oracle users with contact center operations in past conferences," said Milos Djokovic, Eventus founder and Managing Director. "We look forward to engaging in fruitful conversations with Oracle Service Cloud customers, prospects and partners again this year."

Modern Service Experience is part of Oracle's annual Modern Customer Experience conference that brings together over 4,000 thought leaders, analysts, clients and prospective clients with specific events dedicated to customer service, sales, marketing, and commerce. Customer service topics this year will include organic channels, providing knowledge-driven, personalized customer service, and delivering proactive, self-solving service powered by the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, and artificial intelligence.

About Eventus

Eventus Solutions Group is a global consulting and managed services firm that helps its clients optimize the way they engage with their customers in contact centers and digital channels. The company's unique business model has earned it recognition on the Inc. 500 list of fastest growing private companies and has helped Eventus build a client list that includes some of the most well-known brands in healthcare, insurance, retail, communications, government and other industries. For more information, visit http://www.eventusg.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @eventusg.