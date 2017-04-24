EverString Named to JMP Securities Hot 100 List of Best Private Software Companies

AI-Assisted Marketing & Sales Leader Recognized As Hot 100 Company For Second Time

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - EverString, the leading provider of AI-assisted marketing and sales software, is proud to announce that it has been named to the JMP Securities Hot 100 List of the Best Privately Held Software Companies for 2017. EverString's SaaS platform helps B2B companies build pipeline and accelerate new customer acquisition using artificial intelligence and applied data science.

The software research team of JMP Securities, one of the country's premier middle-market investment banks, publishes the annual "Hot 100" report to recognize leading private software companies based on their financial growth, product innovation, quality of leadership, customer traction and market potential.

"We are honored to be named by JMP Securities as a Hot 100 software company for a second time," said J.J. Kardwell, CEO and Co-founder of EverString. "During the past year we have released major product innovations to help B2B marketing and sales professionals outperform. Our platform provides users with true self-service access to the power of artificial intelligence, comprehensive data, and predictive marketing and sales."

EverString Audience Platform empowers B2B sales and marketing teams at companies of all sizes and industries, and is used by high-performing companies including Apttus, Blackbaud, Bombora, Comcast Business, Namely, SalesLoft, SugarCRM, VersionOne, and Qualys.

About EverString

EverString Audience Platform gives B2B marketing and sales teams control over their pipeline, and gives them a complete view of their total addressable market. EverString's intuitive, self-service platform puts the power of artificial intelligence (AI), applied data science, and the most comprehensive data directly into the hands of marketing and sales users. With EverString, users are able to quickly expand and prioritize their pipeline, and gain insight into relevant new prospects. EverString is backed by leading investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, IDG Ventures and Lakestar. For more information visit www.everstring.com.