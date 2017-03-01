Everton Announces the Appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer and the Granting of Options

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) -

Everton Resources Inc. ("Everton" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:EVR) wishes to announce that Mrs. Lucie Letellier has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation effective immediately. She will be replacing Mr. Sabino Di Paola who has resigned to pursue other projects. Mrs. Letellier is a financial professional with specialization in finance and accounting having spent over 25 years in public accounting. From 2005 to 2009 Lucie was the CFO of Paramount Gold and Silver Corp. having contributed to the development of the company from a private enterprise through private capital raising and 2 public listings overseeing $30 million in equity financing. Paramount Gold was later acquired by Coeur Mining for $200 million. Most recently, Lucie was CFO of Crestwell Resources (CSE:CER). Her work experience also includes credit and loan officer and controller for private enterprises. Her skills include financial reporting for US and Canadian pubic companies, tax compliance, corporate governance and continuous disclosure requirements.

Mr. André Audet, Chief Executive Officer, wishes to thank Mr. Di Paola for his dedication and excellent work and wishes him well in all his endeavours.

Granting of Options

Everton has granted options to purchase up to 200,000 common shares of the Corporation to one of its Officers at a price of $0.07 per share for a period of five years ending February 24, 2022.

About Everton Resources Inc.

Everton is an exploration company with concessions in the Dominican Republic adjacent to the Pueblo Viejo Mine, owned by the world's two largest gold mining companies, Barrick Gold Corporation (60%) in partnership with Goldcorp Inc. (40%) ("Goldcorp"). Everton also holds an interest in the Opinaca region of James Bay, Quebec where the Company has partnered with Hecla Mining Company which is advancing Everton's interest in the Opinaca B project by funding 100% of all exploration work on one of the largest land packages adjacent to Goldcorp's Eleonore gold deposit. Everton recently announced the acquisition of two properties: the Blue Sky Jackpot lithium property in Ontario and the Detour Lake gold property in Quebec.

