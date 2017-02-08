Everton Increases its Previously Announced Private Placement to $1.1 Million

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 8, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

Everton Resources Inc. ("Everton" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:EVR) is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval and in reference to its news release dated January 18, 2017, it has increased its non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $1,100,000.

The placement has been increased by 10,000,000 units and now consists of 22,000,000 units at $0.05 with one-half of one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share in the capital of the Corporation at a price of $0.07 per common share for a period of twenty-four (24) months following the closing of the Offering. All securities issued in the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period. The proceeds of the financing will be used to complete the phase one drilling program on the Arroyo Carpintero property, advance exploration work in other Dominican Republic properties, and for general working capital requirements.

The Corporation may pay finder's fees on a portion of the private placement not relating to insiders of the Corporation.

About Everton Resources Inc.

Everton is an exploration company with concessions in the Dominican Republic adjacent to the Pueblo Viejo Mine, owned by the world's two largest gold mining companies, Barrick Gold Corporation (60%) in partnership with Goldcorp Inc. (40%) ("Goldcorp"). Everton also holds an interest in the Opinaca region of James Bay, Quebec where the Company has partnered with Hecla Mining Company which is advancing Everton's interest in the Opinaca B project by funding 100% of all exploration work on one of the largest land packages adjacent to Goldcorp's Eleonore gold deposit. Everton recently announced the acquisition of two properties: the Blue Sky Jackpot lithium property in Ontario and the Detour Lake gold property in Quebec.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.