Everton Initiates its 3,000 Metres Drill Program on Arroyo Carpintero (Ponton) in Dominican Republic

Everton Resources Inc. ("Everton" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:EVR) has commenced its drill program on its Arroyo Carpintero concession. This is the first time ever that this concession has seen any drilling. The property is located 35 km south-east of Pueblo Viejo Gold Mine and 50 km north of the capital of Santo Domingo. The drill program will consist of seven diamond drill holes that range between 400 metres and 600 metres in length with a program totaling 3,000 metres.

"We are excited to finally start our historic drill program at Majagual Hill on the Arroyo Carpintero concession and to confirm a new copper-gold porphyry system discovery in the Dominican Republic," commented André Audet, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Everton.

The program is designed to confirm the discovery of a large copper porphyry system lying beneath Majagual Hill. The targets were identified using the recent results of the induced polarization (IP) survey that seems to indicate a large, deep, and strong chargeability anomaly that is centred beneath Majagual Hill. There is a strong resistivity signature which has a strong correlation with the chargeability anomaly. Additionally, there is a positive correlation between the locations of both the resistivity and chargeability anomalies with elevated concentrations of gold and copper in the soil and rocks. This signature is indicative of a potential large-scale copper porphyry system (reference - news release of December 14, 2016).

Geologically, the Arroyo Carpintero project is part of a series of volcanic centres that developed during the formation of the Island Arc. The Pueblo Viejo deposit seems to be in the northwestern most volcanic centre; Arroyo Carpintero lies in the central volcanic centre, and deposits such as the ones in the Bayaguana region are interpreted to be in the southeastern end of this belt.

The seven drill locations are shown on a map at the Corporation's website.

Everton is an exploration company with concessions in the Dominican Republic adjacent to the Pueblo Viejo Mine, owned by the world's two largest gold mining companies, Barrick Gold Corporation (60%) in partnership with Goldcorp Inc. (40%) ("Goldcorp"). Everton also holds an interest in the Opinaca region of James Bay, Quebec where the Company has partnered with Hecla Mining Company which is advancing Everton's interest in the Opinaca B project by funding 100% of all exploration work on one of the largest land packages adjacent to Goldcorp's Eleonore gold deposit. Everton recently announced the acquisition of two properties: the Blue Sky Jackpot lithium property in Ontario and the Detour Lake gold property in Quebec.

