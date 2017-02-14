Evertz Technologies Limited to Announce Third Quarter 2017 Results on March 1, 2017

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 14, 2017) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX:ET) will release its third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results on March 1, 2017 at approximately 4:00 p.m. (EDT).

The Company will hold a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the results on March 1, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). Media and other interested parties are invited to join the conference call in listen-only mode. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 647-793-2625 or Toll Free (North America) 1-866-253-4709.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a rebroadcast will also be available until April 1, 2017. The rebroadcast can be accessed at 647-436-0148 or Toll-Free at 1-888-203-1112.

The pass code for the conference call and rebroadcast is 4849338.