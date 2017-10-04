EVIO, Inc. (EVIO) Engages NetworkNewsWire for Corporate Communications Solutions

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - EVIO, Inc. ( OTCQB : EVIO), the nation's leading provider of analytical laboratory cannabis testing, research and advisory services, announces that it has engaged the corporate communications expertise of NetworkNewsWire ("NNW").

"In the last 18 months we have made considerable strides in our mission to expand our operations and strengthen corporate value," says William Waldrop, CEO of EVIO. "As we continue to execute our long-term and short-term goals, we look forward to working with NNW to streamline and enhance our corporate communications and keep shareholders abreast of our progress."

NNW is a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication, and enhanced news release services. NNW's strategies help public and private organizations find their voice and build market visibility. As part of the Client-Partner relationship with EVIO, NNW will leverage its investor-based distribution network of over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, blogs, and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for the Company.

"We are excited to join EVIO at this stage of their growth strategy, and will fully utilize our distribution and communications resources to help the company achieve its communication and overarching corporate objectives," states Sherri Franklin, director of Content Marketing for NNW.

About EVIO

EVIO, Inc. is a life science company that provides accredited analytical testing services and scientific research to the regulated cannabis industry. The Company's EVIO Labs division operating coast-to-coast provides state-mandated ancillary services to ensure the safety and quality of the nation's cannabis supply.

For more information, visit www.EvioLabs.com

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.