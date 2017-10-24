EVIO Labs Expands to Fifth Oregon Location

BEND, OR--(Marketwired - Oct 24, 2017) - EVIO, Inc. ( OTCQB : EVIO) the nation's leading provider of analytical laboratory cannabis testing, research and advisory services, has announced the opening of its fifth testing location in eastern Oregon.

"We are excited to announce our new location in La Grande, OR," stated William Waldrop, CEO of EVIO, "Oregon recently passed OAR 603-048 which requires all industrial hemp and hemp derived manufactured products to be tested by an accredited testing lab prior to being made available for sale. Our new location, is the only lab in eastern Oregon and is strategically located near a significant number of Oregon's 233 licensed hemp growers and 173 licensed manufacturers and distributors."

Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the most important healing substances in the hemp plant, and due to its non-psychoactive properties is quickly becoming more widely accepted by the general public for its medicinal benefits. According to a 2013 study published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, CBD benefits including acting in some experimental models as an anti-inflammatory, anticonvulsant, antioxidant, antiemetic, anxiolytic and antipsychotic agent, and is therefore a potential medicine for the treatment of neuroinflammation, epilepsy, oxidative injury, vomiting and nausea, anxiety and schizophrenia.

Mr. Waldrop continued, "We feel these new rules can add an additional 40% to the potential Oregon testing market in the short term and products derived by CBD can eventually outpace the existing medical and recreational cannabis markets."

About EVIO

EVIO, Inc. is a life science company that provides accredited analytical testing services and scientific research to the regulated cannabis industry. The Company's EVIO Labs division operating coast-to-coast provides state-mandated ancillary services to ensure the safety and quality of the nation's cannabis supply.

For More Information, visit www.eviolabs.com

