EVIO Labs Sees Demand for Testing Services Double

BEND, OR--(Marketwired - Oct 18, 2017) - EVIO, Inc. ( OTCQB : EVIO), the nation's leading provider of analytical laboratory cannabis testing, research and advisory services, announces its EVIO Labs division has already exceeded last October's Testing Revenues through the first half of October 2017 with sales surpassing $250,000.

"Our national sales team continues to expand EVIO's service offerings," comments William Waldrop, CEO of EVIO. "After an impressive 2017, in which we exceeded our own internal projections, we are starting the 2018 fiscal year on the right track."

Mr. Waldrop continues, "We are eagerly waiting for the upcoming accreditation of our new pesticide equipment. As mentioned in our 8K, the Oregon Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program (ORELAP) has provided Monday, October 23, 2017 as their on-site assessment date. As soon our accreditation scope is expanded to include full-service pesticides, the company will be able to perform a majority of our testing in-house. This will tremendously improve our gross margins and overall profitability. Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure we are ready for this fall harvest and the continued growth in both the Oregon and National Markets."

About EVIO

EVIO, Inc. is a life science company that provides accredited analytical testing services and scientific research to the regulated cannabis industry. The Company's EVIO Labs division operating coast-to-coast provides state-mandated ancillary services to ensure the safety and quality of the nation's cannabis supply.

For More Information, visit www.eviolabs.com

