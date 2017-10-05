EVIO Labs to Provide Accredited Industrial Hemp Testing in Oregon

BEND, OR--(Marketwired - Oct 5, 2017) - EVIO, Inc. ( OTCQB : EVIO), a leading provider of cannabis analytical testing services, announces that it is now prepared to offer accredited testing services to Oregon's industrial hemp sector.

To accommodate demand for testing in the state, the Oregon Department of Agriculture ("ODA") in coordination with the Oregon Health Authority are paving the way to allow accredited cannabis labs to perform tests of industrial hemp that previously only the ODA was authorized to perform. Costing upwards of $1,500 each, the tests involve lab personnel taking samples from mature hemp fields for lab assessments designed to verify if the THC content of the plants is low enough to be classified as hemp, which is a non-psychoactive form of cannabis.

There are currently 233 actively licensed industrial hemp growers in the state of Oregon. All of these growers will require testing prior to harvest to ensure their hemp is qualified for sale. In addition to the information testing it has provided in the past for hemp, CBD, terpenes, oils and extracts, EVIO intends to offer full compliance testing as well.

The COO of EVIO Lori Glauser said, "Industrial hemp is a rapidly growing industry with product applications ranging from foods like hemp seed, personal care products, textiles, and other industrial and consumer goods such as building materials. In fact, hemp-based CBD oil alone is projected to reach $1 billion in sales by 2020, and, notably, big box stores like Target and Wal Mart are already offering the product."

EVIO, Inc. operates state-of-the-art testing facilities and offers accredited testing methodologies that verify the safety and potency of cannabis and cannabis products. As the legalization of medical and recreational marijuana progresses and demand for industrial hemp rises across the country, the need for reliable cannabis testing facilities will also increase.

About EVIO, Inc.

EVIO, Inc. is an Oregon-based life sciences company that provides analytical testing services, management advisory services and scientific research to the legal cannabis and hemp industries. The Company's EVIO Labs division operates state-of-the-art facilities and offers accredited testing methodologies to ensure the safety and quality of the nation's cannabis supply.

Learn more at http://www.signalbay.com or the Company can be reached directly @ 1-888-544-EVIO.

