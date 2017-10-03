Evolving Best Practices for Working with Authors of Scientific Publications - Authorship and Beyond, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 03, 2017) - This webinar will review best practices for ensuring that authors meet ICMJE guidelines in manuscript development and submissions, and offer suggestions and solutions to help you meet the high demand for rapid publication.

Developing scientific publications and manuscripts is a complex and time-intensive process. Each publication often involves managing multiple authors and KOLs through numerous review rounds, while gathering actionable and meaningful input and meeting stringent publication deadlines.

Join our speakers, Surendra Sharma, Medical Communications Leader at Spark Therapeutics, and Janet Galliera, Executive Director of Business Development at PubsHub, an ICON plc company, to learn good publication practices that will help to streamline your interactions with scientific authors, while enhancing the quality, efficiency and effectiveness of your industry-sponsored research projects.

Key topics:

Best practices for working with scientific authors who write their own manuscripts from sponsored trials

What to do when an internal investigator/author has left the company

How to limit the number of authors listed on a publication, with examples of how this can work in everyday practice

Strategies to manage author expenses and other payments, including travel and reimbursements, and when it is appropriate to pay an author

Easy to use technology solutions that provide compliant and efficient means to support your strategic and tactical publication management processes

The live broadcast takes place on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK). For more information about this complimentary event visit: Evolving Best Practices for Working with Authors of Scientific Publications - Authorship and Beyond

