Evolving Systems Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

ENGLEWOOD, CO--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Evolving Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ : EVOL), a leader in real-time analytics, activation and consumer lifecycle marketing for connected mobile devices worldwide, today announced it will release its 2016 fourth quarter and year-end financial results after the market closes on March 28, 2017, and conduct a conference call the same day at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

The call-in numbers for the conference call are 1-877-303-6316 for domestic toll free and 1-650-521-5176 for international callers. The conference ID number is 90713725.

A telephone replay will be available through April 11, 2017, and can be accessed by calling 1-855-859-2056 for domestic toll free or 1-404-537-3406 for international callers, conference ID number 90713725.

To access a live Webcast of the call, please click the 'Investors' tab on the Company's website at www.evolving.com and then click the 'Q4 earnings call' icon at left. A replay of the Webcast will be accessible at that website through April 11, 2017. The webcast is also available by clicking the following link: http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/4wdfw39g