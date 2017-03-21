Evolving Systems Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

ENGLEWOOD, CO--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL), a leader in real-time analytics, activation and consumer lifecycle marketing for connected mobile devices worldwide, today announced it will release its 2016 fourth quarter and year-end financial results after the market closes on March 28, 2017, and conduct a conference call the same day at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).
The call-in numbers for the conference call are 1-877-303-6316 for domestic toll free and 1-650-521-5176 for international callers. The conference ID number is 90713725.
A telephone replay will be available through April 11, 2017, and can be accessed by calling 1-855-859-2056 for domestic toll free or 1-404-537-3406 for international callers, conference ID number 90713725.
To access a live Webcast of the call, please click the 'Investors' tab on the Company's website at www.evolving.com and then click the 'Q4 earnings call' icon at left. A replay of the Webcast will be accessible at that website through April 11, 2017. The webcast is also available by clicking the following link: http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/4wdfw39g
About Evolving Systems®
Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) is a provider of software and services for connected mobile devices to over 75 network operators in over 50 countries worldwide. The Company's portfolio includes market-leading solutions and services for real-time analytics, SIM distribution, and consumer acquisition, activation, upsell, loyalty and monetization. Founded in 1985, the Company has headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, India, Malaysia and Romania. For more information please visit www.evolving.com or follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/EvolvingSystems