Evolving Systems Selected to Accelerate Customer Acquisition and Optimize Retail Channels for Leading African Mobile Carrier

A leading operator in Africa selects Company's Customer Acquisition, Customer Activation and Dealer Optimization solutions

ENGLEWOOD, CO--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - Evolving Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ : EVOL), a leader in consumer lifecycle engagement, analytics and monetization solutions for connected mobile devices worldwide, today announced a new customer order to supply solutions supporting customer acquisition, activation and distribution functions.

The Evolving Systems Customer Acquisition and Activation solutions are empowering carriers worldwide to accelerate their 3G and 4G customer acquisition efforts by an order of magnitude with volumes of tens of thousands of new customers per day.

The Smart Dealer Optimization solution adds advanced new features to optimize and accelerate the sales process for SIM cards and phones through the vast dealer networks used by carriers. The carriers' retailers will, for the first time, be able to sell generic SIM cards for significant network and distribution savings and efficiency -- that customers can then remotely self-authenticate anywhere, anytime in compliance with local government regulations.

The platform also allows the operator to offer upgraded tariff plans, select custom numbers, and upsell features and apps at the point of sale.

"We are delighted to announce this new customer for our Customer Acquisition, Activation and Smart Dealer Optimization solutions. These solutions deliver the accelerated 3G/4G customer acquisition and activation outcomes highly sought after by operators," said Thomas Thekkethala, Chief Executive Officer of Evolving Systems. "This operator is the largest in their market, and our platform will enable them to optimize customer acquisition and maintain their leading market share."

About Evolving Systems®

Evolving Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ : EVOL) is a provider of software and services to 75 network operators in over 50 countries worldwide. The Company's portfolio includes market-leading solutions and services for real-time analytics, SIM distribution, and consumer acquisition, activation, upsell, loyalty/retention and monetization. Founded in 1985, the Company has headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, India, Malaysia and Romania. For more information please visit www.evolving.com or follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/EvolvingSystems

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, based on current expectations, estimates and projections that are subject to risk. Specifically, statements about the impact and ability of the solution described in this press release to handle future needs of customers are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our expectations and are naturally subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and the Company may not undertake to update these statements. Actual results could vary materially from these expectations. For a more extensive discussion of Evolving Systems' business, and important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 28, 2017; Forms 10-Q, 10-Q/A, 8-K and 8-K/A; press releases and the Company's website.