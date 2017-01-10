Evolving Systems Signs Multi-Year Managed Services Deal for Customer Acquisition and Activation with Market-Leading Southeast Asian Wireless Carrier

ENGLEWOOD, CO--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - Evolving Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ : EVOL), a leader in real-time analytics, activation and consumer lifecycle marketing for connected mobile devices worldwide, today announced that one of the market-leading wireless carriers in Southeast Asia has selected the Company's Customer Acquisition and Activation Managed Service to support the acquisition, upgrades, upsell and activations for its expanding base of over 60 million subscribers.

Evolving Systems offers carriers Managed Service solutions to help accelerate customer acquisition, empower multiple distribution channels, upsell subscribers, improve subscriber loyalty and monetize consumer information throughout their lifecycle. This existing customer had previously purchased a license for some of the Company's traditional software solutions, and was looking for ways to maximize the use of these solutions to accelerate its leadership in its market.

"We are very pleased to build on our successful relationship with this major customer," said Thomas Thekkethala, CEO of Evolving Systems. "Over eight years and more than 25 implementations worldwide, we have developed in-house expertise in marketing strategies, distribution channels, operations processes and IT operations management that we can deliver through our Managed Services solutions."

"The Managed Services offering includes operational management of customer acquisition processes, consulting services about best in class strategies, processes and tactics learned from other markets and continued enhancements to adapt to this carrier's specific requirements," added Mr. Thekkethala. "We will immediately start helping this carrier to accelerate the migration of subscribers to new services, and to detect and provision new devices on its network, leveraging our experience in delivering similar successful business outcomes for other carrier customers."

About Evolving Systems®

Evolving Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ : EVOL) is a provider of software and services for connected mobile devices to over 75 network operators in over 50 countries worldwide. The Company's portfolio includes market-leading solutions and services for real-time analytics, SIM distribution, and consumer acquisition, activation, upsell, loyalty and monetization. Founded in 1985, the Company has headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, India, Malaysia and Romania. For more information please visit www.evolving.com or follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/EvolvingSystems

