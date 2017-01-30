Evolving Systems Signs Multi-Year Managed Services Deal for Customer Acquisition and Activation with Latin America Wireless Carrier

ENGLEWOOD, CO--(Marketwired - Jan 30, 2017) - Evolving Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ : EVOL), a leader in real-time analytics, activation and consumer lifecycle marketing for connected mobile devices worldwide, today announced that a major wireless carrier in Latin America has extended and expanded its use of the Company's Customer Acquisition and Activation Managed Service.

This agreement places Evolving Systems' managed service at the center of a mission-critical function within the carrier, an existing customer already using Evolving Systems software solutions, and will support them in growing and maintaining market share and revenues in an increasingly dynamic and competitive market.

"We are very pleased to build on our successful relationship with this major customer," said Thomas Thekkethala, CEO of Evolving Systems. "In a market with fierce competition to migrate subscribers to LTE services, and a growing MVNO segment placing new demands on carriers, our Managed Service, backed by expertise in operations, distribution and marketing built over 8 years of working with wireless carriers globally, will give our customer a competitive advantage."

Evolving Systems offers carriers Managed Service solutions to help accelerate customer acquisition, empower multiple distribution channels, upsell subscribers, improve subscriber loyalty and monetize consumer information throughout their lifecycle.

"This service also includes operational management of vital business functions, and the expansion of supporting systems with further components from our Customer Acquisition and Activation Platform," continued Mr. Thekkethala. "It demonstrates the trust placed in Evolving Systems as true experts in this field, to deliver an end-to-end platform and services which can help carriers achieve their major business objectives."

About Evolving Systems®

Evolving Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ : EVOL) is a provider of software and services for connected mobile devices to over 75 network operators in over 50 countries worldwide. The Company's portfolio includes market-leading solutions and services for real-time analytics, SIM distribution, and consumer acquisition, activation, upsell, loyalty and monetization. Founded in 1985, the Company has headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, India, Malaysia and Romania. For more information please visit www.evolving.com or follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/EvolvingSystems

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, based on current expectations, estimates and projections that are subject to risk. Specifically, statements about the impact and ability of the solution described in this press release to handle future needs of customers are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our expectations and are naturally subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and the Company may not undertake to update these statements. Actual results could vary materially from these expectations. For a more extensive discussion of Evolving Systems' business, and important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 15, 2016; Forms 10-Q, 10-Q/A, 8-K and 8-K/A; press releases and the Company's website.