Evolving Systems Signs Multi-Year Managed Services Deal with Southeast Asia Wireless Carrier for Customer Acquisition, Activation and Upsell

ENGLEWOOD, CO--(Marketwired - Feb 6, 2017) - Evolving Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ : EVOL), a leader in real-time analytics, activation and consumer lifecycle marketing for connected mobile devices worldwide, today announced that a major wireless carrier in Southeast Asia has signed a multi-year agreement for the Company's Customer Acquisition, Activation and Upsell Managed Service.

Evolving Systems offers carriers Managed Service solutions to help accelerate customer acquisition, empower multiple distribution channels, upsell subscribers, improve subscriber loyalty and monetize consumer information throughout their lifecycle.

"This existing carrier customer, with over 12 million subscribers in the highly competitive Southeast Asian market, will expand its use of several of our solutions which enable over 75% of their revenues," said Thomas Thekkethala, CEO of Evolving Systems. "We start by activating new customers, and interact and upsell them through their lifecycle with a range of digital services, including voucher management for balance re-charges, credit transfer and a reseller solution that bundles mobile services and retailer offers into digital vouchers."

Evolving Systems will play a significant role in a large-scale BSS transformation project being undertaken by the carrier. The new Managed Service will include operational management of these solutions, a roadmap of extensions that will leverage additional components from the Evolving Systems solutions platform, and expertise built from years of delivering substantial business results for mobile carriers.

"The multi-year Managed Service agreement adds another dimension to our ten-year relationship with this carrier," continued Mr. Thekkethala. "We look forward to applying our extensive expertise in operations, distribution and marketing, gained by working with wireless carriers globally, to help our customer continue to meet its strategic objectives as a market-leading wireless carrier and as it expands into next generation digital services."

About Evolving Systems®

Evolving Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ : EVOL) is a provider of software and services for connected mobile devices to over 75 network operators in over 50 countries worldwide. The Company's portfolio includes market-leading solutions and services for real-time analytics, SIM distribution, and consumer acquisition, activation, upsell, loyalty and monetization. Founded in 1985, the Company has headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, India, Malaysia and Romania. For more information please visit www.evolving.com or follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/EvolvingSystems

